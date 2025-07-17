K.O dropped the visuals for Supanova, his collaboration with Cassper Nyovest, off his new album Phara City

The music video directed by Ted Magerman celebrates luxury and opulence with slick visuals dropped on Wednesday, 16 July 2025

K.O previously spoke about the death of AKA and how it raised concerns about public safety

K.O released the music video for 'Supanova' featuring Cassper Nyovest. Image: Aaron J. Thornton, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South African hip-hop veteran K.O has released the official music video for his collaboration with fellow rap titan Cassper Nyovest. K.O featured Cassper Nyovest on the song Supanova off his new album Phara City, officially released on 13 June 2025.

It’s always a vibe when K.O and Cassper Nyovest link up on a song. Cassper Nyovest previously teased Supanova on Twitch to critical acclaim. It was later revealed that the Kusho Bani rapper was a guest artist on the song, although fans had predicted it based on his reaction during the Twitch stream.

K.O releases Supanova music video featuring Cassper Nyovest

Just over a month after the release of his album, K.O released the visuals of his collaborative effort with Cassper Nyovest. K.O released the official Supanova music video on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

The music video, directed by Ted Magerman, is a celebration of luxury and opulence.

Watch the video below:

Supanova is the second time K.O and Cassper Nyovest have collaborated. The two SA hip-hop heavyweights previously collaborated on K.O's 2018 hit song Waya Waya.

Taking to his Instagram account, K.O announced the release of the Supanova music video.

See the post below:

In the comments, netizens gave the visuals their stamp of approval.

Here are some of the reactions:

africaflows declared:

"It's my favourite song from the album. I'm glad you made a video🔥🔥🔥"

bridgetmasinga said:

"When people tell me about experiencing you professionally in real life, and it’s all compliments fam👊🏾👊🏾 Now back to this epicness 😻🔥"

sensual_sundays responded:

"Beautiful album. 'Supanova' is a definite summer song"

pedi_michael_jackson_2.0 highlighted:

"A sample of I Love Music by the late Lebo Mathosa, the Lioness. May her soul continue to rest in peace🕊"

reezy_mob praised:

"🔥🔥Fire visuals."

K.O released the visuals for 'Supanova' featuring Cassper Nyovest. Image: mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O speaks on AKA's death in emotional interview

Meanwhile, K.O has been on a promo run for his latest album Phara City. The trendsetting rapper sat down with prominent academic and political analyst Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh for an engaging interview.

During his podcast interview with Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh that aired on Sunday, 13 July 2025, K.O touched on General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi, the real-life inspiration behind Phara City and the tragic passing of their friend and collaborator Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Speaking on the death of AKA, K.O pointed out the loopholes in the justice system and discussed the effect the death of AKA had on South Africa as a country. He highlighted that the brutal manner in which AKA died left many questioning their safety in South Africa.

Casspetr Nyovest dragged over broken English again

In more entertainment news, K.O's collaborator on Supanova, Cassper Nyovest, trended again for his broken English.

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was criticised after sharing promo material for an upcoming project.

On 11 July 2025, Cassper Nyovest teased new music after sharing a poster of his silhouette with a caption that was meant to read "guess who's back".

The text was misspelt "guess whose back". Several netizens noticed the mistake, and one X user's response went viral after referencing that the rapper did not finish his matric. The scathing post asked people if they now realise the importance of having a matric certificate.

Others responded to criticism of Cassper Nyovest's poster, saying it was deliberate and a marketing gimmick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News