United States musician DaBaby previewed an unreleased track, which sampled a popular Maskandi smash hit

South Africans were thrilled to see their traditional music sampled by a big-name rapper

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest previously previewed a song which sampled an American hit song

American Rapper sampled a Maskandi smash hit on his unreleased song. Image: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images, jojo_rooftop_lounge/Instagram

Halala! South African music is taking over the world, and we’re here for it. American rapper DaBaby won hearts in Mzansi after sampling a popular Maskandi song on his unreleased track.

South African music has enjoyed global recognition lately. From Amapiano taking over international music charts to Chris Brown sampling Naledi Aphiwe’s vocals on his album, the world can’t seem to get enough of South African music genres. Even Drake recently gave a nod to a popular South African Amapiano producer during his show in the United Kingdom. Now, DaBaby has joined the trend with Maskandi.

Which Maskandi song did DaBaby sample on his unreleased song?

On Tuesday, 15 July 2025, entertainment blogger Kreative Korner reshared a video of American rapper DaBaby previewing his unreleased yet-to-be-titled song on Instagram. In the video, DaBaby sampled the Maskandi smash hit, Wenhliziyo Yami, by Zwide featuring Umafikizolo and Mehlabomvu.

The video was captioned:

“This might be the craziest crossover episode ever as American Rapstar @dababy recently previewed a new song that samples Maskandi hit song “WENHLIZIYO YAMI” by Zwide featuring Umafikizolo and Mehlabomvu 🔥🔥🔥🔥 It’s currently unclear how the rapper came across the song, but we suspect it may have been one of the renditions of the son,g either the one by @pistole_gwijo or the beautiful rendition by @bikosmanna”

Watch the video here.

What are South Africans saying about DaBaby sampling Maskandi?

Netizens flooded the comments section with excitement and pride. Several netizens celebrated how South African music is taking over. Some wondered if DaBaby had properly credited the singer, while others speculated about how he ended up sampling a Maskandi song.

Here are some of the reactions:

kai_inthekut highlighted:

“We are on a serious run right now in South Africa.”

dimankosi said:

“Guys, South Africa is the cool kid that everyone wants to be friends with, mara niyabona?”

jaast_maluda shared:

“Even the YouTuber Speed recently made a song with some Zulu sample in it 🔥😂. Yisezwini eSouthAfrica yingakho kuphethe amaZuli😂😂😂”

book.of_martian exclaimed:

“’They found us’ in @mateki2shoes voice 🔥”

mrphuture_sounds declared:

“At this point, the only thing failing us is the ANC. South Africa is definitely the best country in the world. ❤ 😎”

linguistic_dyan said:

“I hope he did the right thing and credited the owner of the sample the way Chris did with Naledi.”

Therealperseverance suggested:

“There's a producer on YouTube that makes type beats, that's where DA BABY found it.”

_someone_in_africa joked:

“😂😂 So ya’ll don't know DaBaby is Zulu? His real name is Nqobile Mchunu.”

DaBaby sampled Zwide's Maskandi smash hit. Image: jojo_rooftop_lounge/Instagram, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest features Michael Jackson on new song

Speaking of sampling smash hits, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest previewed a song that sampled a popular song.

Nyovest stirred social media chatter after previewing a song that samples a hit song by the legendary late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During one of his Twitch streaming sessions, Cassper Nyovest previewed a new song that samples the hit song You Rock My World. The video of him previewing the song had fans ecstatic and worried if he would ever officially release it.

