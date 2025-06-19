Cassper Nyovest teased an unreleased track, which features vocals from a hit song by the late Michael Jackson

Cassper Nyovest previewed the song during a Twitch stream, and apart from sampling a Michael Jackson hit, it has elements of Amapiano and Kwaito

Some fans doubted the song would be released, while others suggested improvements and possible features

Cassper Nyovest sampled Michael Jackson on a new song. Image: Jim Ruyman-Pool, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest stirred social media chatter after previewing a song that samples a hit song by the legendary late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The Kusho Bani rapper has been a trendsetter since he stepped onto the music scene, and now, he is set to release a song sampling a global music icon. Despite being slammed for spending much of his time on Twitch, Cassper Nyovest has been sharing some exclusive content on the platform.

Cassper Nyovest features Michael Jackson on new song

During one of his Twitch streaming sessions, Cassper Nyovest previewed a new song that samples Michael Jackson. Social media user spikeyyynemesis recorded a snippet of Cassper Nyovest previewing the yet-to-be-released song, which samples the smash hit You Rock My World by the late Michael Jackson and shared it on TikTok.

On Thursday, 19 June 2025, Cassper Nyovest reshared the video on his official Instagram account, asking his followers if he should release the song. The post was captioned:

“Need or Keep?”

The song blends elements of Amapiano and Kwaito, samples vocals and bits of the beat from Michael Jackson’s You Rock My World.

Watch the video here.

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's new song featuring Michael Jackson

In the comments, several of Cassper Nyovest’s fans gave the song the thumbs up and suggested artists he should feature. Others suggested that the song will never see the light of day because Cassper Nyovest wouldn’t be able to clear the sample.

Here are some of the reactions:

lesba_da_fxkiid requested:

“Get Kwesta on the song please 🔥”

luyanda_zulu_ claimed:

“This guy is way too comfortable since AKA is not around anymore, hayi🙆🏾‍♂️”

centrepiecemusic_namibia declared:

“He’s definitely not gonna be able to clear that sample.”

big_maana_colo remarked:

“Saaaataaaaane🔥🔥🔥🔥 bro that's it! You sampled the best song in the world.”

tarantino200 asked:

“Are you going to clear that sample? 😭”

likius_namfuture suggested:

“Nah, get K.O bro.”

wnduvho advised:

“The log drum is wack. Send that thing to Kabza De Small or Makwa to fix it.”

Cassper Nyovest confirms date and venue for Fill Up 2025

Meanwhile, a song featuring vocals from the late Michael Jackson isn't the only surprise Cassper Nyovest has for his fans in 2025.

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest confirmed the date and venue for Fill Up 2025.

The last event was Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium in 2022, and fans were waiting for official Fill Up 2025 details.

Taking to his Instagram page, Cassper Nyovest announced that his sixth Fill-Up event would be held at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 6 December 2025.

