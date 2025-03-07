Cassper Nyovest shared receipts proving that his first single of 2025 is a success despite the hate it has received online

Mufasa expressed gratitude to his fans for supporting his music and shared the stats for Kusho Bani since its release

Netizens weighed in with some celebrating Cassper's success while others questioned the numbers and suggested he'd used bots

Cassper Nyovest is celebrating after 'Kusho Bani' hit millions of streams. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest is proving that bad publicity is still publicity as he celebrates the success of his single Kusho Bani, despite it being dragged on social media. The rapper is on cloud nine after the single racked in millions of streams across digital platforms.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates as Kusho Bani hits millions of streams

Cassper took to X on Wednesday, 5 March 2025 and shared the receipts proving that his first single in 2025 is a smash hit despite the hate. Mufasa shared that Kusho Bani has been streamed millions of times across various platforms.

The I Hope You Bought It rapper thanked his fans for streaming Kusho Bani.

“’Kusho Bani’ is currently on 2 million plays on YouTube Music, 1 million streams on Spotify and 1 million views on YouTube in 3 weeks. Shout out to everyone streaming and supporting the music. I really, really, really appreciate it, man. I do this for y’all, and y’all have shown nothing but LOVE!” Cassper Nyovest said.

Netizens react as Cassper Nyovest celebrates Kusho Bani

Netizens filled the comments sections with mixed reactions. Several netizens hilariously pointed out that he had forgotten to mention MacG, while others questioned the numbers and accused him of using bots. Others pointed out that he’s doing too much to prove Kusho Bani is a hit.

Here are some of the comments:

@YoungKxnggg asked:

“Who's this broer trynna prove a point to, nare?”

@Tee_vlo said:

“Had to activate those streaming bots yesterday 😅🤣. Ka dlala”

@BlackJugde said:

“100% Cas but that doesn't mean when people criticise your music, they don't like you or anything. As a creative, you should be open to any sort of criticism and build from it. Lately, you haven't been authentic and raw like you used to be, but that doesn't mean you're bad.”

@EdwardTelvin argued:

“A-Reece makes these numbers without pushing his music or making TikTok dance moves, paying challengers 10k.”

@Papakinoza said:

“Now I see why Matric is important gape. Since the MacG thing, you are trying to prove a point. Your latest song is TikTok music, which will be replaced by another TikTok song soon. Do proper music, please.”

@Shawn_Chare suggested:

“These might just be people playing to hear what this noise is about, but a win is a win regardless 😂😂”

@ManzJustHerre advised:

“Cass, you're crashing out right now. Chill out, bro. It's not that deep.”

Netizens weighed in as Cassper Nyovest celebrated 'Kusho Bani's success. Image: casspernyovest/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest announces Fill Up 2025 concert

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest announced that his iconic Fill Up concerts are making a return.

The award-winning musician announced the return of the Fill Up concerts following comments by podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka, calling him a washed rapper.

Cassper Nyovest had his last Fill Up concert in 2022 at Mmabatho Stadium.

Source: Briefly News