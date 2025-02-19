Cassper Nyovest Roasted for Claiming New Song 'Kusho Bani' is A Success

Cassper Nyovest claims his new song 'Kusho Bani' is a smash hit because it's the most Shazamed song in SA

Cassper Nyovest has been serving humble pie to anyone who has been calling the song is 'trash'

Mzansi roasted Cassper Nyovest for claiming his song is a success and dragged him for not accepting criticism

Cassper Nyovest is catching heat for claiming his new song 'Kusho Bani' is a success. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest is being roasted on social media for claiming that his new song Kusho Bani is a smash hit. He is not taking the Kusho Bani hate lying down and has been dishing out clapbacks left, right and centre.

Cassper Nyovest defends calling a woman ugly

The Kusho Bani singer caught heat on social media after calling a woman who criticised his new song ugly. Instead of taking a back seat, Cassper Nyovest doubled down and defended his actions.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, he questioned if fans are the only ones allowed to talk smack about his music. Cassper Nyovest dismissed the hate and declared his new song Kusho Bani is a success because it’s currently the most Shazamed song in South Africa. He posted:

“Hao guys Kante are you guys the only ones allowed to troll, pass judgment and talk smack about us? If you say my song is rubbish and it’s the most Shazzamed song in the country, someone is lying. So le nna I can can also say O MO BE!!! Whether you actually are or not. Fair game!”

Netizens roast Cassper Nyovest for claiming new song is a success

Netizens flooded the comments section and roasted him for claiming that Kusho Bani is a smash hit because it is the most Shazamed song in SA. A section of netizens pointed out that calling the new song trash doesn’t equate to trolling. Here are some of the comments:

@chinhengotino23 argued:

“But being Shazammed doesn’t mean the song is fire bro.”

@HereWithShit said:

“No one Shazam your song, it just pops up on the Playlist and we skip to the next artist🤷‍♂️”

@Aunty_TeeTee explained:

“I just want to emphasise that you were not tagged by the author of the tweet in the original tweet. You went looking for wahala and you found it. You don't get to be the "victim" in this case. Now on the issue of you allegedly being colourist, there may be some truth to that.”

@lenyor4 argued:

“You can’t dictate what a person should like. She’s a consumer of music and as a consumer she has the right review what she consumes and she feels that your song is trash and that’s her opinion. You can’t get mad at that.”

@unathidd observed:

“The problem is one of you are lying and it’s not her 😭”

@Manando6721 asked:

“Are you still born again or was it only a phase?”

@mollys_acc said:

“No, you’re a terrible person. A person critiques your WORK, not your face or body shape, and you go for their looks? How does that add up to anything that makes sense to you? No ways. You are actually so full of it. God bless that nasty attitude of yours.”

Cassper Nyovest was criticised for calling a woman ugly. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

