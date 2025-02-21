South African hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest recently explained the meaning of Hosh Karamaima during his radio interview on 947

The businessman did a full breakdown of the words' meaning, which is in his recent single Kusho Bani

The rapper also disclosed that Hosh Karamaima was a description of his wife Puleng in the song

Cassper Nyovest explained what 'Hosh karamaima' means.

Source: Instagram

South African award-winning hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest recently dropped his first 2025 hit single, Kusho Bani, on Friday, 7 February and earlier on, the businessman had a radio interview on 947 where he explained the meaning of Hosh Karamaima, a phrase in his latest song.

He said that AI helped him with getting the explanation of the words, he said:

"A lady who embodies a rare combination of beauty, grace and good character, with a glowing sun-kissed complexion, striking features and a natural, graceful body that reflects both strength and femininity."

Nyovest further revealed that Hosh Karamaima was a phrase which described his wife Puleng Phoolo in the song:

"My friends said she’s hot, so they say, ‘such a hosh,’ then they added 'Karamaima' which is like a mixture of all the right things."

Watch the video below:

Cassper and X user lock horns over Kusho Bani criticism

This week, the timeline was a mess after a user, @Lisakhat, threw shade at Cassper Nyovest's song, Kusho Bani.

"Cassper's song is not nice, shame," she stated.

After people replied with shady comments, she further defended her opinion saying:

"You guys are saying I hate him, that is news to me. I’m allowed to dislike songs, even if it’s from artists I like, unfortunately."

It turns out that Lisa is a fan of Cassper's music, but she might not be after his savage response. The award-winning rapper brutally clapped back at Lisa and asked if anybody posted her for Valentine's Day.

He pushed it further by saying she was not good-looking. Cassper Nyovest's reply came after his song grew popular on TikTok as the Kusho Bani challenge saw men posting their girlfriends on Valentine's Day.

Cassper Nyovest talked about what 'Hosh Karamaima' means.

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Cassper Nyovest

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is a hugely popular South African rapper.

Cassper has been part of the South African music scene for several years and has released numerous chart-topping songs. The rapper's father and mother are not as famous and have lived much of their lives out of the public eye.

Nyovest wants to iron out some paperwork ahead of the album release

In a previous report by Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest stated that he wants a smooth release with his pending project.

There are some legal issues he still needs to sort out, but he assured fans that they will not need to wait any longer.

"The album is coming, trust me. It’s such a beautiful piece. I’m so proud of it. Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more so we can get paperwork done. I want a smooth release."

