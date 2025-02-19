Cassper Nyovest topped the trends list on Tuesday afternoon after he trolled a lady over her looks

The X user criticised his new single Kusho Bani, saying it is wack, but the rapper brutally hit back at her

Lisa also responded to Cassper Nyovest, and defended her looks, saying the rapper should not lie

Cassper Nyovest hit back at a lady who said his song 'Kusho Bani' is wack. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is no stranger to social media hate. His recent single, Kusho Bani, has received mixed criticism from music lovers across the country. When one lady gave her opinion on the track, she was met with a brutal clapback from Cass.

Cassper and X user lock horns over Kusho Bani criticism

This week the timeline was a mess after a user @Lisakhat, threw shade at Cassper Nyovest's song, Kusho Bani. "Cassper's song is not nice, shame," she stated.

After people replied with shady comments, she further defended her opinion saying, "You guys are saying I hate him, that is news to me. I’m allowed to dislike songs, even if it’s from artists I like unfortunately," she said.

It turns out that Lisa is a fan of Cassper's music but she might not be after his savage response.

Cassper Nyovest trolls X user over her looks

The award-winning rapper brutally clapped back at Lisa and asked if anybody posted her for Valentine's Day. He pushed it further by saying she is not good looking.

Just to provide a bit of context to Cassper Nyovest's reply, his song grew popular on TikTok as the Kusho Bani challenge saw men posting their girlfriends on Valentine's Day. His line, "Hosh Karamaima" was dedicated to his wife, Pulane Mojaki, saying she is beautiful.

Men jumped on the trend and posted their women. Check out Cassper's savage response on X below:

Lisa claps back at Cassper Nyovest

This embarrassing response from the rapper garnered Lisa massive support from people online. Many slammed the rapper for his distasteful attempt at mocking a woman's beauty.

Lisa also replied to the rapper, saying he is lying if he thinks she is ugly.

"The fact that he decided to ignore the follow-up tweets is also nuts. He’s not beating the loser allegations, unfortunately," she said.

In a separate post, Lisa said, "The number of people who have texted checking in, I’m really okay but I literally grew up as a dark-skinned girl, there’s NOTHING that was said today that I haven’t heard before in PRIMARY. The only difference is, coming for my looks now is a straight-up lie please."

Check out another post from Lisa below:

Netizens continue to drag Cassper

Mzansi joined forces and dragged Cassper for coming for a woman's looks instead of taking constructive criticism about his music from a fan.

@SibaNtloko dragged Cass:

"The mere fact that you can’t take criticism around your music is the real issue here."

@ValentineTrvth hit back:

"The reason Cassper has been making terrible music and people are asking why his friends and team don’t advise him it’s because this is how he reacts to criticism. He’s used to getting his boots licked. The song is terrible. People Shazam it for a certain part for TikTok videos."

@thabisomoyo__ said:

"Do not be an artist if you can not take criticism. Coming for her looks just because she said your song is trash is not it. If your song is trash, it's trash. Take the criticism, go back to the studio and do better."

Cassper Nyovest announces Kusho Bani dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest said fans who nail his TikTok dance challenge for his new song, Kusho Bani would win a handsome cash prize.

This was created to promote the song as he said it will be his biggest drop this year.

