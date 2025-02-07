South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has finally dropped his highly anticipated single for 2025 Kusho Bani

This is the award-winning rapper's first release for the year and he started the year off on a high note

Although a handful of his fans are loving the new song, other people are urging Cassper Nyovest to go back to the drawing board

Cassper Nyovest has dropped his new single 'Kusho Bani'. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mama I Made It rapper Cassper Nyovest proved that he still got it. The rapper released his highly anticipated single, Kusho Bani.

Cassper Nyovest drops new single in 2025

Hip Hop fans are in for a treat as Cassper Nyovest, a man who was once considered one of the heavyweights, has dropped a new single.

Cassper recently declared his song a hit and that fans should look out for it. In the song, Cassper has a catchy tune and he even bragged about his wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Cassper Nyovest name-dropped his wife Pulane Mojaki on 'Kusho Bani.' Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The rapper shared an Instagram video of him dropping the song and even did the dance move that accompanies the single. Cassper recently announced that he would start a dance challenge and would compensate the winner with R10,000.

Mixed reactions to Cassper Nyovest's new music

Netizens offered mixed opinions of Cassper Nyovest's new music. Some people are asking him to go back to the chopping board.

Meanwhile, some fans are loving Cassper's new music:

@tha_ndoo said:

"Yho love the verse about the wife! You ate there!!"

@nkullu shared:

"Is this cassper telling us his going on another 10 year run vele?"

@1rooiii gushed:

"Heavy on the “have you seen my wife”!!! 🔥 ke tlala ka grootman!"

@ta_lomgz said:

"I smell another season of Cass being that man."

@donpressure_worldwide stated:

"This is a hit. 'Have you seen my wife?' Different levels of flexing. This man in his bag."

@raplhpflezing shared:

"Who da heck said Cassper fall off. GOAT is standing on business."

Haters also came in full force and dissed Cassper Nyovest. Here are some of the mean reactions:

@MtoloSam responded:

"Honestly! He is a brilliant business person but this music thing. Haii shem!"

@osbourn03 mocked:

"I miss AKA man."

@Chester_Ngobese stated:

"Time for that NSC certificate. Are you listening to this nonsense he calls music?"

@NoContextSadc mocked Cassper saying:

"Did you send that via WhatsApp? The audio quality is bad."

Source: Briefly News