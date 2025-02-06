Drake announced he is working on a solo album with no features, revealing the news during his Anita Max Win tour in Australia

Fans celebrated the announcement, expressing excitement for the God's Plan hitmaker’s return with a personal project

Some speculated that Kendrick Lamar might respond with another album, continuing their rap rivalry

Drake has finally shared the news his fans have been wishing for. The Canadian rapper revealed that he is working on a solo album.

Drake has announced that he has a solo album on the way. Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage and BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Drizzy Drake might have accepted defeat from Kendrick Lamar when he wore a hoodie with bullet holes following his nemesis' historic Grammys win, but he is working on some banging new music.

According to a page with the handle @NFR Podcast, the star who has been engaged in a lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar shared that he is releasing an album without any features.

The God's Plan hitmaker told thousands who had thronged his Anita Max Win tour in Australia that the album will come at the right time. He said:

“When the time is right… Drizzy Drake alone by himself… I’ll be back with a 1 on 1 conversation for yall that you need to hear.”

Fans react to Drake's announcement

Social media users celebrated Drake's announcement. Many said they have been waiting for the award-winning rapper to release a solo album.

@james_sweener wrote:

"no features please like we’ve always wanted."

@kofi_champ_ commented:

"Solo album with zero features. Bookmarks this; 2025 is a year of wonders. 100v1."

@DaddyWhatToBuy said:

"The legend is back 👍🏾"

@SpikesGems commented:

"Man, he should have just dropped it with no mention of it. You know Kendrick would drop another album a week after."

@Fredtheball3r added:

"I know he's gonna go berserk on the solo album... can't wait."

Drake revealed that he is working on a solo album. Image: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

