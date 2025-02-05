Canadian rapper Drake made headlines once again on social media regarding his recent outfit

A viral video of the Hotline Bling hitmaker wearing a hoodie with bullet holes after Kendrick's Grammy sweep circulated on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the hoodie Drake was wearing

Netizens reacted to Drake's bullet-hole hoodie. Image: Cole Burston/Mark Blinch

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has made headlines once again on social media regarding his recent fashion sense.

Recently, a video of the rapper dressed in a black hoodie which had bullet holes went viral on social media, which resulted in Kendrick Lamar being dragged into the clip online due to his Grammy Awards sweep.

The clip of Drake in his bullet hole hoodie was posted by an online user @nfr_podcast on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Drake walked out to 'OVER MY DEAD BODY', wearing a hoodie with bullet holes & followed by a smoke trail."

Netizens react to video of Drake in a black hoodie

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@PhucShuMeanMane said:

"Once again, here is Drake acknowledging that Kendrick washed him. It's hilarious because Kendrick doesn't even acknowledge the beef while Drake is screaming, "I'm alive!" to the world."

@DaytwanCH commented:

"I feel like Drake is about to go on a GENERATIONAL run!"

@ClockRadioSpkr responded:

"Maaaan im always here for the Drake slander but you will never get me to say anything negative that’s connected to “Over My Dead Body” arguably his best song and definitely in my top 10 for rap album intro tracks."

@follower_humble replied:

"Drake's entrance was straight fire—hoodie drama and smoke trail vibes got everyone talking!"

Drake's bullet-hole hoodie caused a stir on social media. Image: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Drake not performing at Konka

In a previous report by Briefly News, the former Soweto-based nightclub Konka crushed many hearts when they revealed that Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake would not be coming to SA.

This follows a post shared on Facebook by an account using the establishment's name fraudulently, claiming that the Canadian artist would be at the nightclub. Tickets for his fake performance started at a whopping R20,000. While some fans were shocked at the price, many of his eager ones joked about how they would raise funds to see Drake live.

