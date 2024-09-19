Canadian-born rapper Drake is expected to be performing in South Africa in 2025 for The Freedom Show.

The organisers of the event, Reggy Nkabinde and Gregory Wings, are still in the negotiation phase with his team

It is reported that the organisers are also looking to bring other international acts to Mzansi shores

Drake will reportedly have his first South African concert. Image: Carmen Mandato

Although talks with his team are still in the early negotiation phase, the organisers already plan to make the concert featuring Drake a success.

When is Drake expected to perform in SA?

Music label boss Reggy Nkabinde, together with Malcolm X and the controversial Gregory Wings, are planning to hold a concert with Drake as the headliner.

According to TshisaLIVE, the concert would be named The Freedom Show, and it is expected to be held in 2025

“The Drake concert looks certain as he is speaking with the manager daily,” a source told the news publication.

Will there be other acts joining Drake in SA?

Speaking to the publication, Wings shared that other international acts might also be brought to Mzansi.

Wings stated that the concert “is about celebrating a pivotal moment in black history,” adding that it would mark 30 years since apartheid was abolished.

Following the Burna Boy drama, Gregory Wings is looking to move past this and restore his image. He allegedly self-funded this event after his significant loss after the debacle.

Drake not performing at Konka

In a previous report from Briefly News, the former Soweto-based nightclub Konka crushed many hearts when they revealed that Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake would not be coming to SA.

This follows a post shared on Facebook by an account using the establishment's name fraudulently, claiming that the Canadian artist would be at the nightclub.

Tickets for his fake performance started at a whopping R20,000. While some fans were shocked at the price, many of his eager ones joked about how they would raise funds to see Drake live.

