Gayton McKenzie has lost 2.1kgs in two weeks despite eating a lot more in Russia and Azerbaijan

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture joked that Julius Malema knows his secret to weight loss

The minister's comments were a jibe at Malema, who spoke about McKenzie running after Zimbabweans

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.

Gayton McKenzie has got a secret weapon when it comes to losing weight.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has lost 2.1 kilograms since the last time he weighed in and jokingly shared the secret.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie fired a cheap shot at Julius Malema, saying that chasing crocodiles actually helped him lose weight. Image: Gordon Arons/ Becca_Ellison.

Source: Getty Images

Taking to social media, McKenzie shared a video of his weigh-in, saying that he was recently in Russia and Azerbaijan, which made it harder to follow a proper eating plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also joked that he couldn’t buy a scale in Russia because he didn’t know how to ask for one in the native language.

McKenzie jokes about running from crocodiles

Before getting onto the scale, the minister said that the food was everywhere while he was overseas, and the temptation got him eating a lot, but he ran more.

“I think Malema has got the secret of my success. I was running from crocodiles and stuff like that, and that’s why I know I’m going to kill it on this scale.”

McKenzie then bragged to viewers that he lost 2.1kgs in the two weeks.

McKenzie references Malema’s comments

The joke about crocodiles stems from an interview EFF leader Julius Malema gave in which he spoke about the lack of fences at South Africa’s borders.

Malema added that when the EFF takes over the government, this won’t be a problem anymore.

McKenzie promotes Amapiano in Russia

Food wasn’t the only thing that McKenzie was passionate about during his recent visit to Russia.

Briefly News reported that the minister shared his love for Amapiano with his international counterparts.

Speaking at the International United Cultures Forum, McKenzie advised the delegates to listen to the genre.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News