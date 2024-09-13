Gayton McKenzie is currently in Russia, where he is attending the International United Cultures Forum

The Sports, Arts, and Culture used the forum to encourage other dignitaries to listen to Amapiano

South Africans are full of praise for the minister as he markets the country to international audiences

Gayton McKenzie is flying the flag high for South Africa, and netizens love him for it.

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture is currently in Russia and proudly repping Mzansi while conducting his official duties.

Gayton McKenzie recently promoted Amapiano during a visit to Russia, and South Africans can't get over how cool the minister. Image: Misha Jordaan.

McKenzie is in the country for the International United Cultures Forum, which is currently taking place in St Petersburg.

McKenzie promotes Amapiano in Russia

While engaging with other international dignitaries at the forum, the minister used the platform to encourage others to listen to the music genre.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared a video of him promoting the music to his international counterparts.

“If you want to be a cool minister, introduce your youngsters to Amapiano.”

Mzansi praises Lord Gayton

Social media couldn’t get enough of the video, and many praised McKenzie for his work.

Some have even coined the term Lord Gayton to refer to him.

@KevinAndile_ used the term when he said:

“The greatest South African that cares about South Africans ❤️ Lord Gayton💚.”

@Lebona_cabonena agreed:

“Lord Gayton McKenzie loves South Africa and everything in it.”

@EvansMathibe had a suggestion for the minister:

“You should walk into those meetings holding a boom box speaker 🔊, playing Amapiano. Plus wena your eccentric enough for such moments 😂😂😂😂🤞🏿🤞🏿.”

@IsaacMbongela credited him for being the only minister who works:

“The only minister who works hard, the only minister we recognize at the moment and the only minister who understands the people and works for them selflessly.”

@malupsa had much higher praise:

“You deserve to be our next president 🙏🙏.”

@reoden58 added that he was much better than Fikile Mbalula as a minister:

“This guy is definitely an upgrade from Razz Matazz.”

@glorymanuted added:

“Coolest minister in Mzansi.”

Mzansi praises minister for weight loss

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is not only earning praise for nailing his official duties.

Briefly News recently reported that he also had Mzansi talking about his weight loss journey.

McKenzie took to social media to share that he had lost 300 grams of weight, and peeps couldn’t be happier.

