Over 300 accounts on Facebook and Instagram that were distributing false material on the Covid-19 vaccine have been taken down by Facebook

The accounts were part of an anti-vaccine influencer campaign that was led by a Russian affiliated company called Fazze

Fazze's downfall was caused by influencers from France and Germany who became suspicious of the group, which had been trying to recruit them

Facebook has clamped down on accounts linked to a coronavirus anti-vaccine campaign. The company stated that it has taken down a network of Russian-linked accounts.

The accounts were linked to a marketing agency that sought to recruit influencers to spread anti-vaccine content.

Facebook has taken down social media accounts that were found to be spreading Covid-19 misinformation and linked to Russia based companies. Image: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

The anti-vax campaign was run by Fazze, a subsidiary of UK-registered marketing agency AdNow. The company is said to have Russian affiliations, according to Reuters.

The campaign was aimed at people in parts of Latin America and India, and, to a lesser extent, the United States through Facebook platforms.

The campaign was dubbed a "disinformation laundromat" by Facebook's investigators as it involved posting false articles and petitions on websites such as Medium, Reddit and Change.org.

On Facebook and Instagram, fake accounts were created by the company to circulate misinformation regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

According to eNCA, 65 accounts from the Facebook social media platform and 243 profiles on Instagram were taken down by Facebook after they were found to have links to the influencer campaign lead by Fazze. Fazze was also completely banned from Facebook's platform in July.

The campaign targeted vaccines such as Pfizer and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, once claiming that the AstraZeneca vaccine would turn people into chimpanzees.

Journalists were prompted to investigate Fazze by influencers from France and Germany who became suspicious of the email pitches sent to them by the company.

Facebook says they have not yet identified who hired Fazze to run the campaign but have given the necessary information to authorities for further investigation.

