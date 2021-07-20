Facebook revealed the names of top-earning brands in Instant Articles in Sub-Saharan Africa. South African Briefly News made the list with a significant 25.7M Instant Article pageviews in 2020.

Briefly News is one of the biggest news and entertainment platforms in South Africa. The website keeps its readers up-to-date on the latest in current affairs, celeb news and gossip and trending stories about events and people.

Briefly News was one of the top earners on Facebook recently. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“We want to show the real South Africa to the world,” said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director at Briefly News.

Facebook shared Briefly News’ results that led to increased revenue:

An increase of 78% in IA pageviews in comparison to 2019;

2x growth of monthly interaction rate on linked posts;

3.7x growth of monthly impressions on linked posts.

As an example, one Briefly News story generated nearly 250,000 pageviews alone, boosted by the use of Instant Articles. The accompanying revenue has also allowed the company to hire more staff.

One of Briefly News' articles garnered nearly 250 000 pageviews.

Source: Original

Cluley shared what helped Briefly News make the list of top-earning brands in Instant Articles.

“We use a data-driven approach and seek to improve our audience’s lives in real time,” Cluley said.

“Constant analysis is our everyday routine.”

The Briefly News’ team doubled down on high-quality reporting, adding value and getting exclusive content. They implemented regular training sessions to work in line with the platform’s policies. The team interacted with readers on their page to get feedback and improve the audience's experience.

Briefly News is a partner of Genesis Media Emerging Markets company, a media holding operating in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Other GMEM projects like Legit.ng, TUKO.co.ke and YEN.com.gh also made the list of top-earning brands.

By honing their Instant Articles strategy, GMEM was able to achieve higher growth and revenue – including an impressive 47% year-on-year hike in Instant Article pageviews.

“Using Instant Articles has made a big difference,” Yelena Boginskaya, co-CEO at GMEM said.

“It’s changed the way people consume news, making it much more engaging and interesting. We never even questioned the need to follow in our readers’ footsteps for better user experience and additional communication channels.

"High CPMs and additional monetisation opportunities were also among the factors we considered to stay financially stable and fulfil our mission – to set the bar for quality content and maintain leadership positions locally while showing the real South Africa to the world.”

