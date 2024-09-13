A Springbok fan went viral for her energetic celebration after the team's victory against the All Blacks, capturing the nation's joy

A passionate Springbok fan's spirited celebration of the team's victory over the All Blacks went viral, showcasing South Africa's pride. Images: @morningshowsa.

Source: TikTok

A passionate Springbok fan went viral after a spirited celebration of the Springboks' victory against the All Blacks.

In a video posted by @morningshowsa on social media, the woman is seen energetically cheering for the Boks, perfectly capturing the nation's joy over the win.

The post was captioned: "Cheering level: For the whole of South Africa 💚💛 she ate!"

South Africans inspired by her celebration

The woman’s joyful reaction has been embraced as a symbol of the national spirit, reminding South Africans of their strength in unity, especially when rallying behind their beloved Springboks.

Watch the video posted on TikTok below:

South Africans flooded the comment section with messages of admiration and pride for the Springboks and the vibrant woman. @Dijonne du Preez wrote:

"South Africa at its best."

@Michael Navier humorously remarked:

"I honestly think with such a large pool of supporters, Bafana Bafana would've been a global football threat."

@CJ added a sentiment that reflects the unity brought by sporting victories:

"Together we are so much stronger."

@Raydine Koopman chimed in with:

"💃💃💃💃💃 there is no better 💃🏽💃🏽"

Other users, like @Badie, couldn't help but relate to the video posted by @morningshowsa:

"She’s me, I’m her🤣🤣🤣 I can never sit still even when I’m watching on TV."

While @qhawelamaqhawe praised her energy, writing:

"The world will be boring without good energy from people like this vibrant soul ❤️"

Peeps watch Springboks at a wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that a bride and groom let an adorable moment happen on their special day while attendees watched the Springboks game.

A reception was paused for people to watch the game between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their adoration for the moment.

