A South African woman sparked FOMO on social media after treating her son to Spur with her "two pot" funds

The viral video ignited discussions about financial payouts, with many users humorously sharing their frustrations over delayed payments

Peeps commented on their struggles with institutions like Alexander Forbes and GEPF

A woman enjoying her "two pot" money at Spur left South Africans both envious and frustrated as many await their delayed financial payouts. Images: @malope071.

In a delightful twist to South Africa's trending "two pot" phenomenon, a woman has taken to social media to share her joyous experience of treating her son to a day out at Spur, all funded by her "two pot" money.

The term "two pot" refers to a strategy where individuals manage their finances by dividing them into two separate portions, often for specific purposes like leisure or emergencies.

SA woman give Mzansi FOMO

The video, posted by user @malope071, shows her happily enjoying a meal at Spur with the caption, "I’m enjoying my two pot in peace 💵💸🤑"

This post quickly captured the attention of social media users, igniting a wave of reactions.

The viral video has not only highlighted the joy of financial splurges but also brought attention to the ongoing discussions and frustrations related to financial institutions and payouts:

South Africans eagerly wait for their funds

Mzansi is eagerly awaiting their money, with many people applying for their payouts.

User @thick_36 shared a light-hearted sentiment about their financial dealings with Alexander Forbes, humorously lamenting their situation with:

"That time Alex Forbes is dealing with me to come nice 😫”

Similarly, @Kgadi ya Mandebele voiced frustration about their own fund situation, noting:

“GEPF says I have no funds 😭”

Other users, like @Rato, joined in the conversation with a mix of humour and criticism:

“Really people are already chowing from their two pots 🤭🤣🤣 whilst the tax is making me think twice 🤔”

@Tshepang22, on the other hand, expressed frustration over payment delays, commenting:

“Momentum said they are going to make a bulk payment on Monday 🤦🤦🤦I wonder what’s stopping them from doing it today 🤦🤦”

