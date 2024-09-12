The pots are probably empty, a hun mocks the system and claims South Africans would be flaunting their money if they got it

Peeps are humorously sharing their frustrations and experiences, with many finding the process cumbersome and opaque

Despite some receiving benefits, delays and tax concerns continue to fuel the debate, with jokes about empty pots

A viral video mocking South Africa's two-pot system has ignited debate over its effectiveness and fairness. Images: @lebomsweli.

The much-debated "two-pot system," intended to manage financial relief and benefit distribution, has come under scrutiny following a viral video of a woman mocking the system.

Her comments have sparked widespread discussion on social media about the scheme's efficacy and fairness, particularly focusing on tax implications and application processes.

TikToker mocks SA

In her video, the woman criticises the two-pot system, saying, "Y'all wouldn't be so quiet if you got it, I know you guys":

@lebomsweli remarks have resonated with many South Africans, leading to a flurry of social media activity where citizens shared their experiences and frustrations regarding the system.

SA eagerly awaits the payouts

The two-pot system, designed to streamline financial assistance and benefits, has been criticised for handling and execution.

The system was intended to be a dual approach: one pot for immediate relief and another for long-term benefits. But in true SA fashion, Mzansi found humour in the wait.

@Koketso Thamaga reflected on the perceived lack of available funds:

"The pots are empty 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Rashi Maria Makanyan added:

"There are no pots, I made something that made the pots to be done 😂😂😂"

@Hunadiwampatikanamohlala shared concerns about tax deductions:

"Apparently if you owe SARS they settle it, what a trap 😅"

However, many have found the two-pot system process unmanageable and unclear. @Mr. Selwyn shared his experience:

"I applied today and it said successful."

@Duduzile Mokoena pointed out a delay:

"Apparently GEPF we can only withdraw from the 23rd 🤦"

@Obakeng Motsisi reported some progress:

"We got it yesterday."

@Lindiwebeeelsoko expressed frustration jokingly, implying difficulties in accessing funds:

"GEPF is playing tricks, ere we don't have any amount to claim 😂😂😂"

Marcus commented on the waiting period:

"Chelete yotswa after 6 weeks not now."

@Thoko4290 joked about delays:

"😂😂😂 ke old mutual yare from di 23 September 😂😂😂."

