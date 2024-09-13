A viral video posted by @mproy_m shows off meals his res girlfriend lovingly prepares for him, sparking admiration and lighthearted envy online

A gent's viral video of his res girlfriend's homemade meals has sparked envy online. Images: @mproy_m.

A heartwarming video recently posted by Twitter user @mproy_m has taken social media by storm. It shows off the meals his girlfriend, who lives with him at their university residence, lovingly prepares for him.

The video showcases an array of dishes and has drawn mixed reactions, with many expressing admiration and lighthearted envy.

University romance sparks envy on TikTok

In the clip, @mproy_m proudly displays the well-prepared meals that keep him well-fed at res, crediting his girlfriend for her cooking skills.

The video, which quickly went viral, prompted peeps to share their thoughts, with many poking fun at their relationships:

One user, @Manax_sa, humorously remarked:

"Shem, our girlfriends Bathong🥲 that's why they don't respond, they busy cooking for y’all there😂"

Others added playful comments on the perks of dating someone who cooks, with @realest n noting:

"That's why you're always fresh and awake in Accounting 😂"

In a more lighthearted take, @Thee Maestro AJ 15 humorously speculated on future marital negotiations:

"Tholukuthi umkami waksasa njalo lo, ubaba wakhe useyongfuna o 100k welobolo ngob ene degree lapho lomuntu ubewumakoti mahhala e res 💀🤣🤣"[This is probably my future wife for sure, her father will come looking for a 100k lobola payment, while this woman was already a free bride at res 💀🤣🤣]

The post also triggered envy from others, with @Thulani Hlatshway712 expressing disbelief:

"How can you be this lucky? I don't believe this."

While another user, @ubhunsu_, humorously shared:

"I’m a girl but sbwl to have a res wife too😔" [I also wish to have a res wife.]

University of Pretoria power couple graduated together

Briefly News previously reported that a newlywed couple Jean-Pierre and René Stander amazed many by earning PhDs in Mathematical Statistics while navigating the challenges of early marriage.

Their journey was marked by mutual support, communication and careful planning, which helped them balance academic and personal pressures.

They celebrated their achievement with a trip to Kruger National Park and are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

