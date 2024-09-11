Newlywed couple Jean-Pierre and René Stander amazed many by earning PhDs in Mathematical Statistics while navigating the challenges of early marriage

Their journey was marked by mutual support, communication, and careful planning, which helped them balance academic and personal pressures

They celebrated their achievement with a trip to Kruger National Park and are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child

Their mutual support and shared goals defined Jean-Pierre and René Stander’s journey from university sweethearts to PhD graduates. Images: Supplied.

For many, marriage is a journey that requires patience, sacrifice, and mutual support, as a couple stuns Mzansi with their academic success.

Jean-Pierre Stander (28) and René Stander (27) journey included the added challenge of earning Ph. D.s in Mathematical Statistics while building a life together.

The couple recently celebrated a monumental achievement, and they both graduated with doctorates from the University of Pretoria (UP) during the 2024 Spring Graduation ceremonies.

The newlyweds share their successful academic journey

The demands of academic life are well known for their intensity, but combining them with the early years of marriage created a unique set of challenges for the Standers.

“As newlyweds, we had to adjust to living together while balancing work and academic responsibilities.

“There were times when we had to make difficult sacrifices to focus on our studies, but having the same goal made it easier.”

According to René, their love story began during their undergraduate studies, when the couple first met in an actuarial science class.

“We became close while studying the same degree."

Their bond deepened over the years as they completed their master’s degrees and eventually embarked on their doctoral studies together.

After meeting during their undergraduate studies in actuarial science, Jean-Pierre and René Stander’s academic journey evolved into a shared PhD pursuit. Image: Supplied.

The journey was not easy.

Pursuing Ph. D.s simultaneously required careful planning and constant communication. The couple credits their ability to support each other through the highs and lows of their academic journey as a key to their success.

“When one of us was feeling down, the other was there to provide encouragement. Having someone who understands the pressures you're facing makes a world of difference.”

Although their academic focus may have differed, they actively engaged with each other’s work, providing feedback and acting as sounding boards for ideas.

René, who plans to pursue a career in academia, emphasised the importance of maintaining a support system.

“We were fortunate to have the backing of family and friends, as well as each other. We also made sure to take time off, even if it was just for a short break together, to recharge.”

It's not a one-person journey

The University of Pretoria played a crucial role in their journey, offering them opportunities to present their research at conferences and supporting them through their supervisor, Professor Inger Fabris-Rotelli.

“Our supervisor kept us motivated, ensuring we stayed on track to graduate at the same time."

As they reflect on their journey, the couple highlights the importance of communication and balance for couples pursuing advanced degrees.

Sharing household responsibilities and being mindful of each other’s stress levels were essential strategies that helped them avoid becoming overwhelmed by academic and personal pressures.

The Standers' story is one of resilience, teamwork, and determination. Beyond their academic achievements, the couple remains focused on their future.

Jean-Pierre, aiming to apply his research in the private sector, and René, who plans to continue in academia, are excited to continue their intellectual partnership by co-authoring research papers.

Their achievement calls for celebration, and the couple chose to take a trip to the Kruger National Park.

But the greatest joy in their future lies ahead, as they are expecting their first child next year. Jean-Pierre and René’s journey demonstrates that with shared goals, communication, and support, even the most demanding paths can be successfully navigated together.

