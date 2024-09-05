A video of a helicopter hunting down six elephants who had reportedly gone missing went viral online

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Comments flooded in from South Africans who voiced out their concerns, while some were left in shock

Six elephants were seen roaming the streets of Mzansi after reportedly escaping Kruger National Park, one of the world's most popular public-entry game parks.

A video shows elephants who escaped from Kruger National Park. Image: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography

Source: Getty Images

Elephants fled the Kruger National Park

A clip shared by @newsnexussa on TikTok shows a helicopter trying to hunt down the six elephants that escaped the national park.

Kruger National Park also sent some team members to capture the big animals on the road. The news of the elephants fleeing from the park did not sit well with many South Africans who complained of the never-ending issue of the animals escaping from the game park each year.

The footage geared over 1.1 million views within a few hours of its publication on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

SA weigh in on the elephant saga

Mzansi netizens reacted to the news of the elephants' infamous escape from the park. Many questioned how animals may escape each year, while others were simply shocked and amused.

Keletso Lemmako said:

"South Africa is a movie. Every day, you'll be shocked by something new."

Moosa expressed:

"This is Africa it's doing the African thing and reminding us that we're still in Africa."

Nthateng was annoyed:

"Kruger National Park each year has animals roaming around the streets."

Miss unbothered expressed:

"Every year this happened? Kruger National Park kant why."

Nthabiseng Musi501 comment:

"Doesn't Kruger National Park have a fence? Like seriously, there needs to be some borderline."

Tatana Khalanga simply said:

"Poor protection every year."

