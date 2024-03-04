A Mzansi woman posted a video of one of her colleagues who was frightened by an elephant

The young man's reaction when the elephant touched him with his truck startled him, leaving many people in stitches

Online users rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the gentleman, while others simply laughed it off

A video of a South African man left many people in laughter on social media as the young man was afraid of an elephant.

A South African man's hilarious encounter with an elephant in a TikTok video. Image:@lourdes_isblessed

Source: TikTok

A man's interesting encounter with an elephant

The footage posted by @lourdes_isblessed on the video platform shows a young man standing behind an elephant. As the video progresses, the gentleman speaks, and as he addresses the crowd, the elephant touches him with his trunk, which startles the man as he jumps and falls off the ground. The people in the background begin to laugh at the man.

Taking to TikTok, the woman who shared the video captioned her post saying:

"The best Year end function Ever! Help I cant stop laughing Your principal could never!"

The video of the man attracted over 376K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the video

The clip of the man amused many online people as they rushed to the comment section with laughter while others poked fun at the young man, saying:

Telo said:

"His soul left his body, and I saw it."

Lxcastx Lxnda wrote:

"I watched this so many times, and I laugh every time."

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"Same same How am I supposed to go to work and not laugh at him again."

Georgie added:

"This is too funny, lol."

Miss Pearl commented:

"I really tried my best to laugh in a way that won't take me to hell."

