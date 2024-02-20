A couple were in the wild when they ran into giraffes, which frightened the man, leaving peeps surprised

In the video, the young lady can be seen feeding the animals, while the man is terrified of them

People reacted to the clip in laughter as they were amused by the gentleman's reaction when he came facing the giraffe

A young man on a safari trip adventure left many social media users in stitches after he tried to flee from the vehicle.

A South African man's wild encounter with a giraffe leaves online users in laughter, shares TikTok video.

Man flees from safari vehicle

Going on a safari adventure is always fun and exciting. However, anything can happen on the trip, and this was just the case for this young man who encountered a giraffe that wanted to be fed. The lady continued sitting on the chair as she fed the giraffe, while the gentleman was fearful as he moved quickly away from the animals.

The video amused many online users, attracting over 206K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA is in laughter over the man's reaction

People loved the content as they rushed to the comments in laughter, with some poking fun at the gentleman saying:

Njivane said:

"Look at the screen... That your man."

Sandy Nokuthula Vlan wrote:

"I thought it was a lion, a cheetah. leopard...but it is a herbivore."

Just Vusumuzi to you poked fun at the man saying:

"Pillar of strength."

Kaprincess added:

"Not the pillar of strength running away."

Nhlaks shared:

"Not him ditching you to fend for yourself in the wild."

