One man took to his TikTok account and pranked two Chinese restaurants, calling them at the same time

The hilarious video had the two hospitality places going at each other about who called who

The online community reacted to the prank, with many laughing and applauding the man for the brilliant joke

A man pranked two Chinese restaurants, calling them at the same time only to talk to each other. Images: @reydenuevayork/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man decided to do a hilarious prank and called two Chinese restaurants at the same time.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @reydenuevayork, he took two phones and dialled two Chinese restaurants. He then put them close together.

The restaurants answered the call, however, they were in a situation where they were talking to each other as they were unaware of the prank. The other thinks the other called.

Upon answering, both of them responded in hopes of someone wanting to order, the restaurant representative became frustrated by the confusion and went on with each other about who called who and why.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

At some point, the other restaurant presentation lost patience and started swearing at the other before dropping the call.

Man calls two Chinese restaurants in a prank

Watch the TikTok funny clip below:

TikTokkers were in stitches

The video garnered over a million likes, with many online users laughing at the situation, giving the man applause for the prank.

@KingMacias1 enjoyed:

"I like harmless hilarious pranks like this "

@5aint said:

"This is one of the funniest things I've seen "

@K A I laughed:

"This had NO right being this funny I'm crackling "

WyzeDr23 wants to try the prank:

"I have to try this!!"

@Angel.Of.God✨ said a short, hilarious prayer:

"May God forgive us all for laughing way too hard at this"

Woman sends mom into panic after Eno prank

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman's hilarious Eno prank on TikTok, sending her mother into a panic.

The Xhosa woman's antics worried her mother about her daughter, but she couldn't continue with it and burst into laughter before the mother reacted with great concern and fear. The woman's antics received mixed reactions from TikTok users.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News