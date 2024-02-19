This gent took to social media to post a video of himself working out at home, which left people in stitches

In the clip, a gentleman said he can't afford a gym membership so he used soap as his treadmill

The man's content amused the online community as they reacted to the clip by showing the guy some love

A young man left internet users in laughter after he poked fun at himself in a video while working out at home.

A South African man showcased his hilarious workout routine at home in a TikTok video. Image:@officialdonavicii

Young gent shows off humorous workout

A clip posted by @officialdonavicii on TikTok shows the gentleman in his beautiful kitchen demonstrating his home workout routine. As the video progresses, the young man places dishwashing soap on the floor to use as his treadmill. He revealed that he can't afford a gym membership so he had to make an alternative.

The video has gathered over 1.8 million views, thousands of likes and many comments just one day after its publication.

SA is in stitches

The gentleman's content entertained many people online as they rushed to his comments to show him love, while others simply laughed it off.

MaMfeka

"I laughed so much, I even forgot that I’m single."

User17890 asked the man a question:

"Who helped you to stop?"

To which the gentleman responded with a joke, saying:

"I'm in hospital as we speak."

Roana was amazed:

"Eh, you guys shock me every day with your creativity."

Pro added:

"TikTok is better than DStv."

Ischa_W commented:

"If you continue to give temporary solutions..."

