An adorable video of a toddler climbing up like Spiderman left many online users in stitches, as many could not believe the little boy's mischievous behaviour at such a young age.

A six-month-old toddler's climbing skills go viral on TikTok. Image:@terrysibisi54

Source: TikTok

Toddler climbs in a TikTok video

A clip shared by @terrysibisi54 on the video platform shows the little one trying to climb up the walk from his couch. As the clip progressed, the toddler attempted yet again to climb, which he managed with a few steps in until he could no longer hold back, but he kept trying to climb, which amused the lady sitting next to him as she burst out into laughter.

The video attracted over 353 views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the toddler's clip

Many people were entertained by the woman's content of her little toddler as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the little one while others shared their own experiences with the kids.

Thutomashego poked fun at the video, saying:

"No spider man waqala so."

Gogo Nguboziyanyathela shared:

"Mine is 3 months, but trust me, she already wants to crawl."

Engomeni1111 said:

"The grip is gripping."

User wrote:

"Its giving never give up"

snowyp81 wrote:

"I wish I could stitch this video and show you what mine was doing at 11 days."

Nthabisengkheswa0 commented:

"And here I was thinking mine is abnormal."

Ayandasnow simply said:

"Little soldier."

An adorable toddler tries to do washing in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a video showcasing a bath filled with soapy water and items from every room in the house had left Mzansi people laughing and cringing. A poor baby girl was just trying to help out, but she washed even the TV remotes.

The innocence of a child will humble you. Sometimes, you have to find the small positives in wild situations like this one, as there is no way they were doing it from any other place but the goodness of their precious little hearts.

