A woman decided to pull a prank on her mother, who did not take it well in a hilarious TikTok video

The lady took part in a viral trend that featured her mom being very upset with her mischievous daughter

Online users were amused after the mother fell for a hilarious prank, even Pabi Cooper joined in on the fun

A young woman on TikTok showed people her mum, who fell for a prank. The video of the mother received more than 70, 000 likes.

A TikTok video shows a teenager who played a prank on her mom. Image: @lexiikock

Source: TikTok

There were thousands more comments from thoroughly amused people. People cracked jokes after the mother's reaction.

Woman plays pee prank on mum in TikTok

A young lady on TikTok @lexiikock makes the water with some food colouring to bring her mother. In a video, she pretended to be giving people a skincare tip.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She detailed that her morning pee was the secret ingredient, and her mother flipped out. Watch the funny video below:

Mom prank cracks Mzansi up

Many people on social media were amused by the prank video. Netizens could not help but joke about how the mum took a deep breath before going off.

Musician pabi_cooper was amused:

"LMFAO."

TeeKay❤️ Shamase commented:

"She started speaking in tongues."

janiqueharris21 added:

"Knocking on death's door."

yarna joked:

"You taking chances."

Mo agreed:

"Let's be honest Afrikaans is scary."

eden noticed:

"Are we gonna ignore that cuz is out cold on the bed."

Broken TV pranks dresses grandmother

A grandma fell for a prank on TikTok. The video was viral as people saw how upset she was over the trick.

Eno Prank TikTok video upsets netizens

Briefly News previously reported that a woman nearly made a cold day colder for her mother when she did the Eno prank.

The Xhosa woman's antics worried her mother about her daughter, but she couldn't continue with it and burst into laughter before the mother reacted with great concern and fear.

The woman's antics received mixed reactions from netizens. Some found the joke hilarious, while others could not see the humour in it.

Source: Briefly News