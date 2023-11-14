A rhino charged a safari vehicle, caught on a TikTok video that has now reached a whopping 2.7 million views

The intense encounter showcases the unpredictability of wildlife in their natural habitat, leaving viewers stunned

As the video circulates, it serves as a reminder of the thrilling but unpredictable experiences that can unfold when going on a safari

Tourists escape rhino charging their safari vehicle. Images: Klaus Vedleft

Source: Getty Images

A heart-stopping moment occurred on a safari as a rhino charged towards a car, and the intense encounter was captured in a TikTok video.

Rhino charges vehicle

The video was shared by @wildlyafrica and has now reached a staggering 2.7 million views and thousands of comments. In the video, the incident unfolded as the safari vehicle, carrying both tourists and a ranger, encountered the mighty rhino in its natural habitat. As the rhino suddenly charged towards the vehicle, the ranger skillfully navigated the situation, narrowly escaping the oncoming charge.

The footage has sparked widespread interest and discussions about the risks and excitement of safari adventures. As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting the boundaries between humans and wild animals.

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by rhino's behaviour

This incident served as a reminder of the untamed nature of wildlife and the unpredictability of wild animals. The video, now circulating on social media platforms, sparked discussions about the potentially risky aspects of wildlife encounters.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@PSB said:

"Another reason i don't visit the Kruger national park."

@Nezopower joked:

"No matter how fast the car is I always trust in my feet."

@NEELS NEL commented:

"One thing we all can admit. He knows to reverse."

@Thabangn said:

"Knowing myself ,I'd get off and run."

@Mthombeni Masingita shared:

"Why is no saying voetsek!?"

@rxhandyer said:

"Let’s appreciate how good a driver this man is."

