A lifestyle content creator posted a video of a horrifying encounter with angry elephants

The aggressive animals chase away African safari guides who seemingly stumbled upon them

The clip is viral on TikTok, amassing millions of views and thousands of stunned comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of African safari guides being chased by crazy wild elephants has gone viral on TikTok. Image: @eminent_wolf

Source: TikTok

A wildlife content creator shared a video of two African safari guides' close encounter with a couple of grumpy elephants in a safari park.

The TikTok shows the two men riding at the back of an open-top 4x4 safari vehicle when they spot two elephants in the bushes.

African safari guides chuckle while getting chased by wild elephants on TikTok

The elephants instantly start charging at them and they have to speed away to escape on the 4x4 trail.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Though the guides seem to be enjoying the chase, as they are heard nervously laughing at one another. The short video lasts for about 29 seconds until the horned giants give up.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with nearly 11 million views and 3.8k+ comments.

Watch the video:

TikTok stunned by viral video of 2 angry elephants chasing safari 4x4

The viral clip was uploaded by @eminent_wolf, a content creator who posts videos on wildlife, aviation, travel and lifestyle. He has 37.4k followers on TikTok and over 60 videos on various topics and locations.

His elephant chase video has more views than all his other videos combined.

The video has left many viewers stunned and amazed by the thrilling experience.

Some commented on how scared they would have been, while others joked about how they would have reacted in his situation.

@Pychou Le Lait says the car wasn't fast enough:

“Even in my dreams I run faster than the car...”

@Nikolai thinks they're lucky the car didn't fail:

“I always wonder, what if the car stalls?”

@Nontra 114 is surprised elephants can move so fast:

“I didnt know elephants could run that fast?! LMAO.”

@WAKESHO thinks noise is what triggered the animals:

“Elephants don't like noise at all, now was the 'Weweeee' necessary?”

@Jannie shee claims this has happened to her before:

“Has happened to me twice… lemme tell you…”

@maryblessed says something similar happened to her in Kenya too:

“When I remember we stuck somewhere in Masai Mara, I faint three times.”

Elephant stops by for breakfast at Kruger National Park

In another weird elephant behaviour article, Briefly News wrote about a TikTok video of an elephant trying to enter a kitchen.

The video shows a woman in a gown opening the kitchen door for an elephant that's trying to get in, presumably because it smells something delicious.

Netizens joked that it just visited to have breakfast with the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News