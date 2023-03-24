An elephant was killed when it was hit by two bakkies in The Valley of the Olifants, Limpopo

Four men and one woman sustained major to moderate injuries and received medical attention at nearby hospitals

While mourning the elephant's death, South Africans questioned why there has been an increase in wild animal-related incidents

LIMPOPO - A peculiar accident resulted in the death of an elephant and the injury of five people near Gravelotte, Limpopo.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, 22 March, when two bakkies collided with the elephant on the R71 4km outside the Gravelotte area.

Gravelotte is also known as the Valley of the Olifants (elephants).

ER24 paramedics arrived at the accident scene to find the elephant lying on the road and the two bakkies a short distance away, IOL reported.

While four men and a woman sustained minor to moderate injuries from the accident, the elephant, unfortunately, succumbed to its wounds.

The people injured in the collision received preliminary medical attention from ER24 paramedics at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care, EWN Reported.

The circumstances surrounding the accidents are unclear, but the case has been handed over to local authorities for further investigation.

South Africans question why there have been so many wild animal-related incidents in Mzansi

Some people mourned the elephant's death, but others questioned why wild animals have been roaming the streets more often.

Below are some remarks:

Riri Angel asked:

"What's happening with these wild animals roaming around the street."

Pamela Queen Yaba Paledi said:

"It's really a jungle out here"

Denise Macdonald mourned:

"No man...Poor elephant!!"

Leon Subban added:

"A loss of a precious life."

Gaishrie Sharon Singh commented:

"Saddened by the death of the elephant."

@Bontops2 questioned

"How fast must they have been going not to be able to see the elephant in the road and not be able to stop in time?"

@Dumsani_M_Mnisi claimed

"It seems like our beloved South Africa is now losing of control wild animals."

