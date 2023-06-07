A snake catcher shared an amusing short video where he discovered two naughty snakes

The video shows the reptile handler pulling out a pair of pythons wrapped in an embrace

Fortunately, the snakes weren't ferocious and he didn't have to fear getting a love bite

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An Australian snake catcher calmly removed two mating pythons from someone's kitchen, but he explained why they're not dangerous on TikTok. Image: @sunnycoastsnakecatchers

Source: TikTok

A snake catcher from Australia shared a hilarious video on TikTok where he found two snakes engaged in "hanky panky" behind a microwave in a kitchen.

The video which has received well over a quarter million views after posting, shows the serpent wrangler pulling out a pair of long pythons that were mating.

He expertly uses a snake hook and his hands to gently put them into a sack so they can continue their business.

The Aussie goes by the handle @sunnycoastsnakecatchers and is such a pro at his job that he answered the homeowner's FAQs about the snake's species while keeping the situation calm and peaceful for humans and reptiles alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video:

TikTok reacts to snake catcher’s video of mating snakes in Australian kitchen

The video had 365.1k views a day after uploading and thousands of amusing comments.

Jodi appreciates her cold climate:

"This is why I live where my hair freezes when I go outside."

Saskia Cramer says she would move:

"At this point I would just move. Here... have the house, have the kitchen, enjoy your life!"

Dontmakemeadult says:

"But she caught me on the counter... wasn't me..."

Miss.ericcartman is thinking twice about moving Down Under now:

"Every now and then I think 'I might move to Australia' and then almost immediately one of these videos appears on my FYP."

Aussie snake catcher replies to TikTok concerns about twin pythons in kitchen

These replies are from the snake catcher who posted the video. He answered some of the questions and concerns from other users about the serpents, which turned out to be coastal carpet pythons.

@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers tells a user:

“No, they are not venomous. They are coastal carpet pythons. Very common in this area.”

@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers elaborates on their lifespans and growth:

“They are coastal carpet pythons. They can grow up to four metres long and have a lifespan of about 20 years.”

@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers explains why he isn't scared of them:

“They are not trained, they are wild. But they are not aggressive unless provoked. They are coastal carpet pythons and they are non-venomous.”

American kiddie discovers python in children's library

In another serpentine-related story, Briefly News reported on an American girl catching a yellow python in a California library.

The video was uploaded by her proud father and he was congratulated for having such a brave little daughter.

However, some people think it was all staged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News