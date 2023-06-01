A courageous American girl astounded onlookers as she apparently discovered a big snake in a local library, which was filmed on TikTok

The viral video showcases the child's fearlessness as she calmly interacts with the reptile, leaving viewers in awe of her bravery

The remarkable incident sparked thousands of mixed reactions in the comments section, ranging from admiration to scepticism

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A viral TikTok video of a little girl nonchalantly yanking a yellow python has impressed the internet and made her dad proud. Image: @rattleblade

Source: TikTok

In a heart-stopping TikTok video that has over two million views and 1 500 comments, a fearless child in California, USA apparently stumbled upon a massive snake during a visit to what appears to be a children's library.

The cute wildlife enthusiast is seen expertly pulling a long albino python from underneath a cot with teddy bears.

The snake then calmly tries to slither up a row of children's books as the buddying herpetologist pulls out the rest of its length, which isn't completely revealed at the end of the video.

Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok and girl's father equally proud of her snake handling skills

The child's father, identified as Rattleblade on TikTok, shared the video on his account, boasting in the comments section that the girl is his daughter.

Kxasyu sarcastically says:

"Not the snake just chilling being all like 'Oh hi kid'."

Rattleblade, proudly responds:

"That's my daughter."

Julio Torres is more scared of the kid:

"Afraid of snakes... nah... I'm afraid of that kid."

Again, her father couldn't help bragging that it's his daughter:

"Me too and she's my kid! But seriously, check out my other videos. We're always looking for new critters."

benjaminpawlisz doesn't even pretend he would be as brave as her:

"I would have left the country, but she just yoinks it???!!!!"

Can you guess Rattleblade's response?

"That's my daughter."

Sceptics think it was staged for viral TikTok views

Although most people are in shock and awe of the little girl's incredible bravery, some critics are implying the snake was planted there for online sensationalism.

linziloo straight up asks:

"So you knew it was safe before filming I think?"

KlauthUnrivaled says the snake is obviously tame:

"That snake has been around people, look how tame it's being."

Jessica insinuates the python might actually be her pet:

"Tell me kiddo has snake at home without telling me she's got one at home."

TikTok video of lion drinking water in middle of campsite goes viral

Previously, Briefly News reported on a nerve-racking video of a lion lapping a puddle of water in a safari campsite.

The king of the jungle is filmed thirstily drinking the small water source as though he is dehydrated, but there are no humans seen in the video, implying they probably evacuated to a safe place when the muscular male lion appeared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News