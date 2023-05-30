A video featuring a tiny mouse finding its way around someone's house was a viral hit as it had people amused

The creator who posted the video was disgusted after she saw that there was a mouse in her house

Online users could stop cackling after seeing how the mouse rushed past the camera, thinking no one was watching

One little mouse was caught on video in someone's home. A lady from the UK did not think there was a mouse until she edited a TikTok video.

A mouse ran from one place to another in a British lady's home, and she was mortified. Image: Getty Images/ Alexander W. Helin/TikTok/@ceylanhannahetem

The video was hilarious as it showed how the scared rodent was rushing. The video was a hilarious sight and got over 500,000 likes.

Little mouse in Brtitish home becomes TikTok sensation

@ceylanhannahetem could not handle it when she discovered there was a mouse running free in her home. The lady left the room while the cameras were recording, and a mouse came out of hiding. Watch the video below:

Mouse's posture up the internet while sneaking around

Many netizens are often amused by random videos of animals. Videos of rats usually disgust people, but the woman's caption was funny, and people added their jokes.

element371 said:

"Aww he's cute you just need to give him a wash."

Ceylan Hannah Etem, the creator replied:

"You must be mad."

Sooz33 observed:

"Oh but look at its little hunched up back and fast little run

keke declared:

"HAVE THE HOUSE"

Marshmellow481 wrote:

"Mostly the second you realise there's one in your house, it's actually multiple mice."

Stalldra joked:

"Ok but why does it have scoliosis"

t knight wondered:

"How did you get it out?"

"Even cats are scared": 5 Rats in Alex leave SA in denial that they are rodents

Briefly News previously reported that a video of rats running around in Alexandra township left the internet up in arms. The TikTok was a viral hit as viewers were in awe of the rats' size.

People had questions, as many claimed that the animals must be vermin. The video of the rats got over 49 000 likes from fascinated peeps.

Peeps are always fascinated by animals. This rat video disturbed people, as many were disgusted by the rats.

Alex is also notorious for having a rat infestation problem, according to News24.

Source: Briefly News