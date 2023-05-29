A video on TikTok shows five rats on the move in Alexandra township, and people were shook

The animals looked unbelievably big as they scurried past the person who was recording their movement

Online peeps flooded the comments and discussed the harrowing scene, and a pest control company spoke to Briefly News about the rat issue in Alexandra

A video of rats running in Alexandra township left the internet up in arms. The TikTok was a viral hit as viewers were in awe of the rats' size.

A pack of rats in Alexandra township went TikTok viral. Image: @titusmokone762/Getty Images/John Downer

Source: UGC

People had questions, as many claimed that the animals must be vermin. The video of the rats got over 49 000 likes from fascinated peeps.

Alexandra Township giant rats get 700k TikTok views

A video by @titusmokone762 shows three massive rats and two smaller ones scurrying along. Watch the video of the rats in Alexandra Township below:

SA pest control discusses Alexandra Township rat problem

People are always fascinated by animals. This rat video was disturbing to people, as many were disgusted by the rats. Alex is also notorious for having a rat infestation problem, according to News24.

Speaking to Briefly News, Rentokil explained that dealing with a big rat problem in a whole community is possible but with much effort. The company said the most complicated aspect of dealing with the issue is that it will need to involve the community, the municipality and a pest control company. A representative explained:

"The three will need a health analysis to make sure the fumigation is safely done. The municipality would also need to do an envinronmental analysis to figure out the source that is attracting rats and get rid of it."

Read netizens' reactions below:

Phiwo_ww commented:

"Ahh I thought it's a shadow of something."

user4943959054185 remarked:

"Even cats are scared to eat these things‍."

usernumberone argued:

"I've seen these things I doubt they're rats, too big to be rats."

romeo for the babies added:

"To those saying those are not rats,go and stay in Alexandra and witness for yourselves"

Sabelo Thembelihle joked:

"It feels wrong to call them rats they must have thier own name."

Nonjabulo Zulu said:

"Uhmmm tell me that, that’s a dog sir?"

Tadiwa wrote:

"Those can only be capybaras I refuse to believe they are rats."

