A TikTok video of a rat jumping out of an old lady's clothes gave people endless chills on social media

The woman was standing in a queue when she suddenly realised something was crawling on her body

The video went viral and millions of people wanted to know how the rat ended up underneath the woman's clothing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An old lady struggled to free a rat stuck in her clothes. Image: @woahdude/TikTok

Source: UGC

An old lady got the surprise of her life when she was out in public. While in line, she felt something moving on her body.

She started moving her hands and tried to grab the thing. The man standing next to her offered to help and eventually, a rat jumped out of her clothes and ran away.

The short clip posted by @woahdude spooked netizens who said they would have died on the spot if it happened to them.

Over 26.4 million people saw the TikTok video and many of them were relieved for the woman when the animal finally got free.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the TikTok video of the woman standing in the queue

TikTokkers react to the rat trapped in the old lady's clothes

Some TikTokkers were horrified because they thought it was a spider bugging the woman until the rat leapt out.

@care0611 wrote:

"My shirt would have been ripped off my body."

@tay_palas asked:

"Am I the only one who was relieved it wasn’t a spider?"

@covergirlangela posted:

"I literally screamed, I thought it would be like a spider or a bug."

@lovleylad mentioned:

"She's braver than me, I'd have gone vertical."

@flowertiktok990009 stated:

"Nope I would need therapy for the rest of my life."

@tara_shafiq wrote:

"I would simply die and I'm not being dramatic."

@prettybrina1 added:

"Chille I almost passed out watching this."

@jbless143341 commented:

"I’d be screaming. Now I feel all itchy after watching this video."

TikTok of old white lady shouting at cop in isiXhosa has Mzansi thinking she’s a Xhosa gogo

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a white woman speaking isiXhosa went viral. People were in awe over how she sounded as she took a cop to task over something.

People flooded the comments section with praise for the lady's isiXhosa. Others had questions about what she was talking about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News