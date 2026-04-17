The Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal has stepped in after a religious community caused controversy

The community leader admitted that the children do not go to school or receive a formal education

The department rescued 19 children from the institution, and the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Commission slammed the leader for depriving the children of education

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, legislation, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The CRL Commission and the government rescued children from the religious community in KwaMaphumulo. Image: KZN Department of Social Development

Source: Facebook

KWAMAPHUMULO, KWAZULU-NATAL– Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, the chairperson of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Commission, called for stricter regulatory enforcement after the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development rescued 12 children from a religious community in KwaMaphumulo on 17 April 2026. She warned against the increasing emergence of cult-like religious communities.

The CRL Commission and the department joined forces and conducted an oversight visit at the iKhaya Labafundi religious community in Dabangu. The leader of the community previously denied that it was a cult. Despite this, the department rescued 12 children from the organisation after concerns that they were not in school were raised.

Oversight visit reveals concerns

The department and the CRL Commission uncovered concerns of human rights violations in the community. It found that the iKhaya Labafundi community is not registered with any regulatory authority. The children that were removed from the premises were from three different provinces, and 11 of them were placed in Child and Youth Care Centres.

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What did the CRL say?

In a joint statement, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said that groups like iKhaya Labafundi use Scripture to justify practices that discourage questioning and accountability. She was also concerned that the community discouraged the use of chronic medication. She urged the leader, Reverend Vusimuzi Sibiya, to register the church and comply with existing regulations. The Health MEC, Mbali Shinga, said that proactive interventions are essential to prevent escalation into broader community crises.

What did the religious leader say?

Sibiya, who previously defended his community, said that his beliefs are rooted in a personal spiritual experience. He also claimed divine healing despite the government calling for the reconsideration of anti-medication teachings. He previously said that the organisation is a heavenly community and the children's education is guided by the Bible. He added that members of the community come of their own free will.

Sibiya remarked that the government shut down the last location where they lived. He added that the community, which has over 100 people, relies on the name of Jesus for healing and survives on animal husbandry and subsistence farming. The government applauded him for cooperating during the oversight visit, especially as they were rescuing children.

KwaMaphumulo community practices scrutinized

In another article, Briefly News reported that the community's practices raised eyebrows as members of the group do not leave the property and are not allowed to socialise or access public healthcare services.

People left their jobs and education opportunities to join the community. One of the residents gave up on the opportunity to study computer engineering to live in the community.

Source: Briefly News