South Africans laughed at what the Economic Freedom Fighters fed their supporters with

Red Berets supporters spent the previous night in a vigil in support of party leader Julius Malema

South Africans were in disbelief at what they ate, and others called the leadership of the party out

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

EFF supporters were fed after a rally. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

KUGOMPO CITY, EASTERN CAPE– Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who attended an all-night rally in support of Julius Malema in Ku-Gompo City in the Eastern Cape were treated to breakfast on the morning of 16 April 2026. The party president appeared before the magistrates' court for his pre-sentencing hearing the previous day.

The supporters received their breakfast at Jan Smuts Stadium, where the rally was held. Eyewitness News posted a video of the lines of supporters waiting to receive food on its @ewnreporter X account. The short clip shows the supporters receiving bread and soft fizzy drinks. Maskandi was playing in the background as supporters received their breakfast and proceeded to another location at the stadium.

Watch the clip on X here:

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EFF supporters have shown their support in strength in the Eastern Cape as Malema appeared to hear his fate. He was found guilty of discharging a firearm in a rally in Mdantsane in 2018. Malenma’s bodyguard, who allegedly handed him the firearm, was acquitted of his charges. However, Snyman said that he is suing the state for more than R20 million for malicious prosecution after the state could not find sufficient evidence to convict him.

The EFF’s Youth Command at the University of Cape Town threatened to make the country ungovernable if Malema is sentenced to prison. The chairperson, Mahlatse Dlamini, spoke the day before Malema appeared in court for his pre-sentencing. He said if Malema is incarcerated, millions must be arrested.

EFF supporters ate. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

SA in disbelief

South Africans were stunned by the food the supporters received.

Itumeleng said:

“Proper mental illness. Julius is sleeping peacefully and wakes up with bacon and eggs. Supporters got bread and Coke, no sleep, and absolutely nothing to return to.”

Charlie was amused.

“No bacon and eggs? The rent-a-crowd is expensive. Water, loaf, and a small Coke for breakfast 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Proud Vigilante was taken aback.

“Cult behaviour. No way I'm sleeping out in the cold for another man, especially one who would never do the same for me.”

Mthizo was incredulous.

“I would only do this for my family members, not for some lawless politicians who don't even know you exist!”

Philani asked:

“Did all of these people skip work, or are they unemployed?”

Siylabonga Anthony Cengani pointed out:

“Sleeping outside in the cold at the stadium to support a politician who had broken the law is insane while he sleeps nicely at a luxury hotel and is served a nice full breakfast.”

Too old to be shaken by Afrikaners: Malema

In a related article, Briefly News reported that he will not be intimidated by young Afrikaner boys after he appeared in court for his sentencing. Malema was speaking outside the magistrate's court in Ku-Gompo City.

Malema addressed his supporters and said nothing would disrupt the revolution. He said that he had already dealt with them when he was younger

Source: Briefly News