EFF Youth Command Threatens To Make SA Ungovernable if Malema Is Found Guilty
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Youth Command’s chairperson has issued a threat if EFF president Julius Malema
- Mahlatse Dlamini spoke one day before Malema is expected to appear before the Magistrates' court in the Eastern Cape
- Members of the EFF are gathered in KuGumpo City, where Malema will appear, and Dlamini slammed his guilty plea
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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
EASTERN CAPE— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Youth Command’s chairperson, Mahlatse Dlamini, said that the country will be ungovernable if the party’s president, Julius Malema, is sentenced to a prison term. This was after the Magistrates Court in KuGompo City found him guilty of discharging a firearm in the Eastern Cape in 2018.
According to IOL, Dlamini said on 14 April that the fight for economic freedom continues and said that the country will be rendered ungovernable. He told IOL that the liberation would not be killed and that they would have to arrest millions of them.
EFF prepares for Malema’s sentence
The EFF’s spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said that the party is prepared to appeal if Malema is sentenced. He added that the state is prepared to pursue a custodial sentence of 15 years' imprisonment. However, a political analyst, Professor Andre Duvenhage, told IOL that Malema is likely to adopt delay tactics, including resisting legal proceedings, searching for loopholes, and seeking delays.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za