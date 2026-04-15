The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Youth Command’s chairperson has issued a threat if EFF president Julius Malema

Mahlatse Dlamini spoke one day before Malema is expected to appear before the Magistrates' court in the Eastern Cape

Members of the EFF are gathered in KuGumpo City, where Malema will appear, and Dlamini slammed his guilty plea

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Julius Malema is in court to be sentenced. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Youth Command’s chairperson, Mahlatse Dlamini, said that the country will be ungovernable if the party’s president, Julius Malema, is sentenced to a prison term. This was after the Magistrates Court in KuGompo City found him guilty of discharging a firearm in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

According to IOL, Dlamini said on 14 April that the fight for economic freedom continues and said that the country will be rendered ungovernable. He told IOL that the liberation would not be killed and that they would have to arrest millions of them.

EFF prepares for Malema’s sentence

The EFF’s spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said that the party is prepared to appeal if Malema is sentenced. He added that the state is prepared to pursue a custodial sentence of 15 years' imprisonment. However, a political analyst, Professor Andre Duvenhage, told IOL that Malema is likely to adopt delay tactics, including resisting legal proceedings, searching for loopholes, and seeking delays.

Source: Briefly News