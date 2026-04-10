The tension between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Newzroom Afrika continues on social media

The EFF’s spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, lashed out at the news organisation after Newzroom Afrika defended itself

The EFF’s attitude towards Newzroom Afrika was grounds for a debate online about the party’s relationship with the media

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Sinawo Thambo rejected Newzroom Afrika's response to the EFF. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, hit back at Newzroom Afrika after the media company defended itself from allegations against it.

Thambo responded to Newzroom Afrika on his @SinawoThambo X account on 10 April 2026. On the same day, Newzroom Afrika denied allegations that it denied the EFF a right of reply in the coverage of Gauteng Finance MEC Nkululeko Dunga’s appointment. Thambo was not happy with their response.

What did Thambo say?

Thambo said that Newzroom Afrika only interviewed him on the day Dunga was sworn in. However, the channel allegedly continued to criticise Dunga’s appointment without a right of reply. He added that Newzroom Afrika allegedly said that it has the right to call independent analysts.

View the tweet on X here:

What did Newzroom Afrika say?

Newzroom Afrika posted a statement on its @Newzroom405 X account. In the statement, the company clarified that it attempted to contact the EFF several times. In three requests, Newsroom Afrika reached out for interviews with the EFF, but each attempt was unsuccessful. A producer proposed rescheduling the interview, and the EFF did not respond.

“We remain committed to engaging the EFF in a manner that is professional, respectful and grounded in principles of editorial independence and integrity,” Newzroom Afrika said.

Nkululek Dunga is in the provincial government. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Read the statement on X here:

Dunga’s appointment to the Gauteng cabinet marked the EFF’s inclusion in the Government of Provincial Unity. However, other groups have opposed the appointment. The African National Congress Youth League rejected the appointment. The Youth League said that Premier Panyaza Lesufi acted against the resolutions of the party’s Provincial Working Committee.

South Africans debate

Social media commentators leaned towards different perspectives in the discussion.

Philani Sikho said:

“Are you going to ban them as you did with eNCA? Imagine the EFF in government. They probably would dox journalists and do ‘something’ about them. Very risky, hey.”

The X President said:

“The EFF is a fully fledged cult. Cults always feel attacked and disliked in society, hence they always resort to isolation and manipulative tactics of their followers.”

Sibo@Sibs remarked:

“This media house must be treated like a political party.”

MR Mhaule said:

“This Newzroom Afrika is an enemy of the masses.”

Sinawo Thambo clashes with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Thambo clashed with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh after the EFF boycotted his podcast, the SMWX Podcast. Thambo defended why the EFF boycotted the show, and Mpofu-Walsh questioned why the party would boycott a black-owned podcast.

Thambo said that the choice not to engage with the SMWX Podcast was strategic. Mpofu-Walsh questioned the reason, and the reply led to a heated exchange between them.

Source: Briefly News