South Africans have reacted to a tense exchange between the EFF's Sinawo Thambo and popular podcaster Sizwe Mpofu Walsh

Thambo publicly defended the Economic Freedom Fighters’ decision to boycott the SMWX podcast, calling it a 'strategic choice' despite engaging

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh pushed back, questioning why a self-described pro-black party would avoid a black-owned independent podcast

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EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo clashed with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on X. Images: @ApostleDeza/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG —The internet was in an uproar after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Sinawo Thambo came out guns blazing against Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s popular SMWX podcast, posting several heated messages on X this morning.

Thambo was defending the EFF's decision not to appear on SMWX, while Mpofu-Walsh questioned the logic behind a so-called “pro-black” party boycotting a black-owned podcast.

What did Thambo say on X?

In his initial post, Thambo emphasised that while the EFF regularly engages other podcasts, including those hosted by Penuel Mlotshwa and MacG, appearing on SMWX is a strategic choice the party is currently avoiding.

See post below:

Mpofu Walsh responds

In his response, Mpofu-Walsh challenged this rationale, noting that the EFF frequently appears on mainstream, capital-linked media platforms yet chooses to boycott his black-owned independent podcast.

"So in your ‘fight against capital’, you grace capital’s own media platforms, but boycott the biggest independent and black-owned current affairs platform in SA. This makes no sense, sir," he wrote.

The reply led to more heated exchanges between the tw. Social media users chimed in, with EFF supporters backing Thambo and many online pointing out what they say are hypocrisies within the EFF.

Social media reacts

@mpasi_rocks

"Stop making snide comments Sizwe. You can't want people to come to your podcast, but every chance you get, you diss them, stop it. Just stop. Don't tell us who you are, we need to see who you are ourselves!"

@BlaccYani said:

"Forget about the Cult minions Sizwe. We watch the Pod, and we are not interested in anything they have to say,we are actually glad they cancelled themselves from our favourite Pod, let them die in peace."

@mekgatla said:

"Do not dignify these folks with a response; provocation is their currency, and hostility their instrument. They flourish on confrontation. Emulate @MbuyiseniNdlozi, who, even in the face of insult, chose restraint over reaction and composure over chaos."

@DebSeb1994 said:

"This exchange is not what we want to see, dear sirs! We really don't want to see our own brilliant minds having a go at each other! Please resist the urge to attack one another and focus!"

@MadutungLerato said:

"You took a negative posture against the EFF when your father left, and you know it. You kept on bringing people who you knew would speak ill of the EFF. When the same happened to the MKP you didn't show the same enthusiasm. Accept being criticised and grow. Stop acting like a victim."

Sinawo Thambo slams local journalist

In related news, Sinawo Thambo slammed journalist Jacques Pauw’s latest book in defence of party leader Julius Malema. Pauw's book made various allegations against Malema and his then deputy, Floyd Shivambu. The book detailed Malema’s and Shivambu’s involvement with tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti. Taking to X, Sinawo Tambo labelled the author “a drunkard who writes lies” and said the book was “Brandy and coke” inspired.

The EFF has resolved to boycott the popular SMWX podcast. Image: @_SMWX/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sinawo Thambo questioned why Gayton McKenzie did not keep his promise about Joslin Smith. This, after the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture said he believed the missing girl was alive and claimed to have new evidence.

Source: Briefly News