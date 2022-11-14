Economic Freedom Fighters Spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has slammed author Jacques Pauw’s latest book

In the book, Pauw details Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu’s involvement with tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti

Tambo rushed to the defence of the political party’s top dogs and labelled the author as “a drunkard who writes lies”

JOHANNESBURG - The spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters has rushed to the defence of party leader Julius Malema after allegations against him and his deputy were made in author and journalist Jacques Pauw’s latest book.

Sinawo Thambo has called out journalist Jacques Pauw for detailing events involving Julius Malema in his latest book. Image: @EffJhbRegion & Ulshan Khan

Source: UGC

The book titled; Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma’s Keepers, has ruffled the Red Berets’ feathers.

Pauw detailed Malema’s and Floyd Shivambu’s involvement with tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti in the book.

Taking to Twitter, Sinawo Tambo labelled the author “a drunkard who writes lies” and said “Brandy and coke” inspired Pauw to write a book.

Tambo also used the opportunity to poke fun at Pauw and bring to light an incident from 2021 in which he claimed he was mistreated by police and arrested following an incident at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

According to TimesLIVE, Pauw claimed he was not entirely honest about the incident and apologised. He also said he drank too much.

Here’s what Mzansi has to say about Tambo’s remarks:

@Dit3bogo said:

“Now I’m curious about what’s in the book.”

@Maplotter1 commented:

“He may be “the man with the drunk pen” as you claim but his investigation skills have initiated many criminal cases and court cases.”

@MgaziSosano added:

“Klipdrift to be precise. That drunkard was probably drunk as usual when he wrote that. A pathetic liar of note.”

Ex-spy boss slaps Jacques Pauw with R35m lawsuit over bestselling book

Briefly News also reported Arthur Fraser has served Jacques Pauw with a summons in the Western Cape High Court, intending to sue both him and his publisher for R35 million.

In Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, Fraser was accused of numerous crimes, including forging signatures, blowing billions in taxpayers’ coin and getting his brother deals with the state.

Fraser has slammed these accusations, challenging the ‘wrongful, defamatory and false’ statements made, adamant that they had been ‘propaganda’ to blemish his reputation as a civil servant and businessman.

