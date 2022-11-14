Jacob Zuma’s office has distanced itself from a WhatsApp group running under the “Zuma for president” campaign

The former president’s office called for the group and its bank account to be ceased and cancelled with immediate effect

Mzansi has found the situation amusing, with some convinced there is something fishy going on beneath the surface

KWAZULU-NATAL - The office of Jacob Zuma called for a non-profit company and its bank account running under the “Zuma for president” campaign on WhatsApp to be ceased and cancelled.

The JZ Foundation has distanced itself from a "Zuma for president" campaign. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to the letter shared by the JZ Foundation, many have approached Zuma to run for the African National Congress leadership position at the party’s elective conference in December.

The office said the “Zuma for President” group was not approved by Msholozi and distanced itself from the group.

The former president plans to contest a position in the ANC’s top six at the elective conference. According to TimesLIVE, he previously said he would run as party president if nominated.

Zuma also said if it were up to him, he would have remained in the presidential office forever. He added that the person elected as president in December would depend on how the ANC views him.

South Africans either want JZ back in the office or remain adamant that he should not be allowed to run for the presidency again.

Here’s what citizens have to say:

@ManyathelaSH said:

“Finally, you call him former president Jacob Zuma. Hallelujah, we are getting somewhere.”

@galbertyn commented:

“LOL Zuma distancing himself from money? Not a chance!”

@LithaMak added:

“So, you are defrauding each other now.”

Jacob Zuma treats KwaZulu-Natal supporters to song and dance, Mzansi says he should rest

Briefly News also reported former President Jacob Zuma was rallying the support of citizens in KwaZulu-Natal and addressed his backers while visiting the Isidingo Combined Primary School over the weekend.

Msholozi has his sights set on the African National Congress chairperson position.

Zuma was treated to a warm welcome upon his arrival, and before his address, attendees chanted, “Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?).

