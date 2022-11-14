Another pitbull attack has left citizens divided with many calling for the South African government to ban the breed

An eight-year-old boy was the latest victim and was severely bitten on the neck and chest before he died

Following the incident, the deputy mayor of the Mangaung Metro called for citizens to surrender their pitbulls

BLOEMFONTEIN - The death of an eight-year-old boy who was mauled by a pitbull sparked a major debate over “ban the breed” calls.

It is believed that the dog escaped its enclosure and jumped into the neighbour’s premises before attacking the child on Saturday, 12 November.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane told TimesLIVE that the child was playing alone, and the dog severely bit him on the neck and chest. The child was declared dead at the scene.

An inquest docket is being investigated following the incident. A police officer allegedly shot the dog following the boy’s killing.

Meanwhile, the deputy mayor of the Mangaung Metro in Bloemfontein has called on citizens to surrender their pitbulls. Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane visited the boy’s family.

According to SABC News, the deputy mayor believes the breed of dogs is a danger to the community.

Citizens react to the child’s death:

@jazzanian9 said:

“Pitbull owners must face the consequences if a person is killed by their dogs.”

@DCMarobela1 commented:

“These dogs should be wild animals not domestic.”

@Mu_nynamane posted:

“I have a PITBULL and let me tell you. It’s well-trained and doesn’t even come out when the gate is opened.”

@Zulunothando_ stated:

“This is terribly heartbreaking. He went out so painfully man. At his yard.”

@Riddlemethat14 wrote:

“It’s a product of the people it grows up amongst. Pits, Rottweilers, German shepherds, Dobermans etc are intelligent and will do as trained. The problem is people who have no idea how to raise these breeds and insist on keeping them for security. It’s not the breeds that are the problem.”

@Gift_molatudi added:

“Charge the owner with murder.”

