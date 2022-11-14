The murder of an Eastern Cape magistrate who was gunned down in the presence of her family has sparked anger

EASTERN CAPE - The death of an Eastern Cape magistrate has sparked outrage, with many calling for the arrest of her killers.

The death of an Eastern Cape magistrate has sparked anger in the country. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old was in the car with her husband and two children when their car was riddled with bullets on Saturday, 12 November.

Her husband and her 13-year-old child were also wounded during the attack. The family was travelling toward the Nomlacu locality when a white Ford Ranger attempted to overtake the vehicle before the occupants opened fire.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana told TimesLIVE that the magistrate was shot in the upper body. Her husband, who was shot in his lower and upper body, managed to drive the family to a hospital.

The motive for the killing is unclear, and police are investigating the shooting. According to News24, a task team has been set up and has 72 hours to find the killers.

A case of murder and three attempted murder cases are being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Mzansi reacts to the magistrate’s murder:

@luthuli_madoda said:

“This is really bad. Magistrates and judges need protection given to ministers.”

@Dlyc_Cyl posted:

“When police and judiciary treat criminals with soft gloves, constantly letting criminals out on bail to kill citizens over and over, in the end, those criminals become comfortable enough to come for the police and the judiciary too. It’s just a natural progression.”

@nowhatsyourna10 wrote:

“Scrutinize her recent cases and rulings. I bet there’s something politically attached to this.”

@Ferns05135125 commented:

“Oh, my days! SA needs a major overhaul of its police department and the head of the department needs to step aside, now!”

@robmartza stated:

“And now they’re coming for the judiciary...and with Cele supposed to protect us, we are all over a barrel!”

@FainBeThyFathom added:

“This is not a safe country to live in. No one is safe. Criminals are brazen and violent and the situation is only getting worse.”

