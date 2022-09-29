The young man accused of murdering Magistrate Romay van Rooyen is said to be a relative of hers and was also present at her funeral

Van Rooyen was strangled at her home in Marina da Gama; however, there was no sign of forced entry at the crime scene

The Department of Police is happy that the suspect was arrested swiftly, and Minister Bheki Cele will be in court when he makes his first appearance

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, will attend Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's alleged killer's first court appearance on Thursday, 29 September

Police Minister Bheki Cele will attend Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's killer's court proceedings on Thursday, 29 September. Images: Romay van Rooyen & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The Hawks apprehended the teenager at his home in Mitchells Plain three days after the funeral service, and it is said the 18-year-old boy accused of killing van Rooyen was at her funeral among mourners.

Reports indicated that the accused murderer was present at the New Apostolic Church in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday, 24 September.

The late magistrate was later buried at the Muizenberg Cemetery close to her home in Marina da Gama. According to News24, the police believe Van Rooyen was strangled by the perpetrator, and there was no sign of forced entry into her home; however, one of the doors was found unlocked.

Van Rooyen's father, Roman, told the publication there was nothing amiss at the magistrate's home, and all her valuables were still in place. The only thing that was missing was Van Rooyen's Toyota RAV4.

According to IOL, Hawks' spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed that the accused murderer was known to Van Rooyen and was her nephew.

"The arrested suspect, who is a relative of the deceased, will be facing a charge of murder when he appears in court. The investigation is continuing,” Mogale said.

In a statement released on Thursday, 29 September, the Police Department welcomed the arrest of the teenage boy and applauded the police for the speedy arrest.

