An officer of the law, Romay van Rooyen was found lifeless in the bedroom of her home over the weekend

A relative found the 50-year-old prosecutor's body on Saturday Afternoon, 10 September

The exact cause of death is unclear, but police suspect that the murder was motivated by a robbery

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town magistrate and former prosecutor has been murdered in her Marina da Gama home.

Romay van Rooyen, a former prosecutor and magistrate in Cape Town, was allegedly robbed and killed at her Marina da Gama home. Image: Romay van Rooyen/Facebook & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A relative found Romay van Rooyen's body in the bedroom on Saturday afternoon, 10 September. Van Rooyen's vehicle was also reported missing from the scene.

Western Cape police have said that the cause of death is unclear, but they believe the murder was motivated by robbery.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State is shocked and deeply saddened by van Rooyen's murder, describing her as a dear friend.

News24 reported that van Rooyen began working for the NPA in 1997, prosecuting cases in district and regional courts before transitioning to a State advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

A murder investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made for van Rooyen's murder.

South Africans react to the Murders in Cape Town

South Africans expressed their displeasure with the targeted killings of members of the justice system on social media.

Here are some comments:

@_traceykim_ said:

"Just one of the weekend murder count. Don't hold your breathe waiting for an arrest."

@mtn_8219 commented:

"The targeted killing of police officers, criminal lawyers and magistrates spells an even deeper problem in a country with a police force run by incompetent leaders."

@Cookoo98239664 added:

"Motive unknown. Work it out."

