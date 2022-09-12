Western Cape police have recovered the stolen vehicle of , the Cape Town Magistrate who was found murdered

Romay van Rooyen is believed to have been killed in a botched carjacking at her home in Marina da Gama on Saturday, 10 September

While police recovered the stolen car, those responsible for her death are still at large and no arrests have been made

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have recovered the stolen vehicle of slain Magistrate Romay van Rooyen. She was murdered in a suspected botched carjacking at her home on Saturday, 10 September.

Murdered Cape town magistrate, Romay van Rooyen's car was recovered by police. Image: Romay van Rooyen & Fani Mahuntsi

While the car was recovered in Mitchells Plain, those responsible for her death are still at large. Western Cape Police Spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 that investigations surrounding the death are still underway.

Traut said no arrests had been made despite Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola urging police to find the murderers swiftly.

The 50-year-old victim was found dead in her house in Marina da Gama by a relative.

Van Rooyen was appointed magistrate at the Vredenburg Court in October 2021 and served as an acting officer at numerous provincial magistrates’ courts. According to The South African, her career began in 1997 as a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor.

Lamola said the safety of judicial officers is an utmost priority and offered his condolences to Van Rooyen’s loved ones.

South Africans react to the murder:

@RidgwayElaine said:

“How tragic!”

@BoyJacobs2 commented:

“Kindly share a list of any high-profile cases she was busy with. I want to check something.”

@MaraEnslin posted:

“Heart-breaking. RIP dear magistrate, condolences to all her loved ones so sorry for your loss. The death penalty is needed really! “

@GNLabuschagne added:

“I hope this is solved very quickly. Also that they check if any warning signs were ignored by her organisation.”

