Several suspected Cash in transit robbers were caught in a shoot with members of the South African Police Services (Saps) on Sunday, 11 September

Two of the suspects were pronounced dead on the scene, and four others were critically wounded

South Africans congratulated Saps on their bravery and for swiftly bringing the robbers to book

CAPE TOWN - Two alleged cash-in-transit gangsters, have been fatally shot, and four co-conspirators wounded in a shootout with Cape Town police officers on Sunday, 11 September.

Two suspected robbers were killed and four others injured in a shootout with police after an alleged cash-in-transit robbery. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, emergency medical services were called to a shootout at Gunners Circle in Goodwood.

Herbst said that reports suggested that a cash-in-transit heist occurred at an Epping warehouse. Several assailants were pursued by police, leading to the shootout in Goodwood. When Medical personnel arrived at the location, they found six suspects wounded.

TimesLIVE reported that two suspects were declared dead at the shootout scene.

Herbst said that two suspected robbers were in critical condition, and the other two suspects suffered moderate injuries.

All four suspects, who were adult males, were treated by Netcare 911 paramedics on the scene before being transported to the hospital.

A video posted on Twitter shows the aftermath of the shootout with EMTs attending to one of the wounded suspects on the scene.

South Africans react to the Cash-in-transit shoot out

Some South Africans congratulated the South African Police Services on apprehending the suspects.

Here are some comments:

@elijahtwins474 said:

"Job well done @SAPoliceService."

@AdrianDaPatriot added:

"Nice job. SAP must take more of them out."

@mutert001 commented:

"This country is depressing."

Another 25 years in jail for hardened cash-in-transit criminal, fingerprints linked him to 22-year-old crime

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that serial cash-in-transit gangster David Thabo Dube was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, 10 August. Dube was already serving a 25-year sentence when fingerprint evidence linked him to a crime from 2000.

TimesLIVE reported that the conviction followed a robbery that occurred on 17 April 2000, when heavily armed criminals attacked a Coin armed vehicle between Graskop and Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Dube and his cohorts managed to escape with almost R1 million.

The case was handed over to the Nelspruit division of the Hawk’s serious organised crime investigation unit this year, 22 years after the crime was committed.

Source: Briefly News