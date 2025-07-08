South African Woman Gushes Over Springbok Rugby Players She Met at the Gym

A young South African woman unexpectedly met Springbok rugby players, and she raved about it

In the TikTok video, she showcased the Springboks she had a chance to catch up with and expressed how she felt

People in Mzansi were in awe as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A young South African woman was starstruck after seeing Springbok rugby players, and she took to social media to gush about it.

A South African woman gushed about Springbok rugby players she met at the gym. Image: @hlumelo_njiks

Source: TikTok

Woman swoons over Springboks she met at the gym

The stunner took to her TikTok account under the handle @hlumelo_njiks, where she gave viewers a glimpse into her unexpected day.

@hlumelo_njiks thought it was just another normal day at the gym, but little did she know that the whole Springboks team was in the building.

She came across Springbok rugby players Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, and Damian Willemse at Virgin Active in Humewood, Port Elizabeth. The video, which was shared on 7 July 2025, has since gone viral. It shows @hlumelo_njiks, who was completely overcome with excitement and awe as she spotted the rugby stars casually walking through the gym. Unable to contain her joy, she swoons and gushes over the players as she takes photos with the sports stars.

Siyai, Bongi and Damian, who are among the most recognisable figures in South African sport, appeared relaxed and in good spirits during their visit. @hlumelo_njiks, clearly caught off guard by their presence, can be heard giggling and gushing. While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"I’m so happy man."

Social media users were highly entertained by the @hlumelo_njiks ’s candid and relatable reaction. Many said they would have responded the same way if they were in her shoes.

The incident highlights the ongoing admiration South Africans have for the Springboks, who are not only seen as sports icons but also as symbols of national pride. Their appearances in public places often lead to fanfare, and this occasion was no different.

While the players appeared unfazed by the attention, it’s clear that their presence continues to stir excitement wherever they go.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to woman's Springboks interactions

People in Mzansi were entertained by the lady's interactions with the Springboks rugby players as they raved about them in the comments section.

Becomingher said:

"You’re so real for this! Never missing the gym again!"

L added:

"I’m so jealous."

Chi expressed:

"Yeses, the one day I don’t go?"

Nelzd wrote:

"I love this video."

Lihlumelo Tsotsobe commented:

"You’re so cute."

Aya shared:

"That was your motivation to keep on going to the gym."

