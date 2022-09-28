A 72-year-old was found murdered with his hands and feet tied together on a farm near Delmas

Police Spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a house robbery charge is also being investigated by police

The motive for the attack is still unclear, and local police appeal to anyone with information

MPUMALANGA - Police are on the hunt for the killers of a 72-year-old man who was found in a pool of blood on a farm near Delmas on Tuesday, 27 September.

A 72-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood on a Mpumalanga farm. Image: Jacques Stander & Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

The victim, Jessie Henry Coleman, who worked as a veterinarian in Benoni, was found with his hands and feet tied.

Paramedics certified the victim as dead, TimesLIVE reported. Police Spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the victim’s house was ransacked, and a house robbery charge is also being investigated.

It is believed that the suspects gained entry into the home through the back door. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

According to a statement, Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

Police urge anyone with information related to the killing to call Detective Warrant Officer Jacques Smook at 082-527-2974 or the Crime Stop at 086-01-0111.

South Africans saddened by the death:

Dabu Lucas Maleka said:

“That’s so sad and painful. Hope the perpetrators be brought to justice sooner.”

Valda Van Rooyen commented:

“South Africa is really one, massive crime scene, EVERY day.”

Nomnotho Zibs Mazibuko posted:

“This country is a crime scene. It must be cordoned off.”

Maanda Ben Manyatshe wrote:

“This is so tragic for his family and the country.”

Lolo Moraka added:

“We need the death penalty in this country. The crime is ridiculously out of control.”

